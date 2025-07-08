It’s a summer Christmas miracle!

Somebody is on Santa’s summer nice list.

A ring lost at a Christmas tree farm in 2010 has finally been found and returned to its owner 15 years later.

Wayne Corprew, of Roanoke, Virginia, tells WDBJ that he was cutting down a tree for Christmas at Joe’s Trees in Newport, Virginia, in 2010 when he realized his prized ring was no longer on his finger.

“I went back up to where I dragged the tree to and searched there, but it wasn’t there,” Corprew says. “I went back to the truck and couldn’t find it there, so it was officially missing. The next day I came back and brought a metal detector. There was snow on the ground, and I spent all day the next day looking for it, and nothing.”

Fast-forward to 2025, when the farm’s owners, Darren Gilreath and Samantha Gilreath, stumbled upon the ring while planting corn.

“I’m walking through the rows, and I see this wedding band lying on the top of the ground,” Samantha says. “I said, ‘That looks like a wedding band,’ so I reached down and picked it up, and sure enough, it was this nice little gold band that was just lying in the dirt.”

When Darren called up Corprew to tell him the good news, he “couldn’t believe it.”

“When I saw Joe’s Trees come up, of course, I had no idea,” Corprew says. “Then Darren asked me, and I described the ring to him, and he said ‘Yep, we found it.’ So it was amazing.”