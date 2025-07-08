7/08 Sports Brief

Clark takes Indiana teammate Boston No. 1 in WNBA All-Star Game draft. Collier picks Stewart

NEW YORK (AP) — Caitlin Clark has picked Indiana teammate Aliyah Boston No. 1 while Napheesa Collier took her Unrivaled business partner Breanna Stewart first in the WNBA All-Star Game draft. Clark had the first overall pick by being No. 1 in the fan vote. She had said there was “a high chance” that Boston and Kelsey Mitchell of the Fever would be on her team. Collier and Stewart started the 3-on-3 league Unrivaled this past winter. They were college teammates at UConn. Clark’s other starters were Sabrina Ionescu, A’ja Wilson and Satou Sabally. Collier took Allisha Gray, Nneka Ogwumike and Paige Bueckers.

Pirates’ Oneil Cruz will bring his record-breaking power to the Home Run Derby

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz has been added to Monday’s Home Run Derby in Atlanta. He joins Cal Raleigh, Ronald Acuña Jr., Byron Buxton and James Wood. Cruz is known for his powerful homers, and he hit his 16th of the season Tuesday night at Kansas City. On May 25, he hit a homer with a record-breaking 122.9 mph exit velocity. That was the fastest since Statcast started tracking in 2015. The 26-year-old Cruz hit a career-best 21 homers last season.

João Pedro doesn’t celebrate goals for Chelsea, saying former team `gave everything to me’

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — João Pedro scored twice in Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Fluminense, securing a spot in the Club World Cup final. The 23-year-old forward, who joined Chelsea last week, refused to celebrate out of respect for Fluminense, the club that developed him. He scored in the 18th and 56th minutes with precise right-footed strikes. Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca praised his ability to break down defensive teams. Chelsea plays Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain in Sunday’s final.

BYU coach Kalani Sitake avoids comment on QB Jake Retzlaff’s status amid transfer rumors

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — BYU coach Kalani Sitake is not directly addressing the status of Jake Retzlaff amid reports that the quarterback is transferring after being accused of sexual assault in a civil lawsuit that was dismissed. Retzlaff reportedly plans to enter the transfer portal rather than face a suspension for violating BYU’s honor code. Retzlaff acknowledged a consensual sexual relationship in his defense against the lawsuit.

Aces star A’ja Wilson injures her right wrist vs. the Liberty and will get an MRI

NEW YORK (AP) — Las Vegas star A’ja Wilson injured her right wrist on a drive to the basket against the New York Liberty and left the game midway through the second quarter. Aces coach Becky Hammon says Wilson will have an MRI Wednesday morning. The three-time MVP had a quiet first half Tuesday night before getting hurt with 4:13 left in the period. Wilson drove down the lane and landed awkwardly. She was on the floor for a few minutes as her Aces teammates rushed over to her side. Wilson got up and walked to the Las Vegas bench to an ovation from the Barclays Center crowd.

Shohei Ohtani greets Brewers phenom Jacob Misiorowski with a 431-foot leadoff homer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Shohei Ohtani greeted Milwaukee Brewers rookie phenom Jacob Misiorowski with a 431-foot leadoff homer. Misiorowski, whose fastball routinely tops 100 mph, threw an 88 mph curveball on an 0-2 count to the Los Angeles Dodgers’ two-way superstar. Ohtani crushed it for his 31st homer of the season. That’s the most by a Dodgers player before the All-Star break. It was the 21st career leadoff homer for Ohtani. Misiorowski bounced back by striking out the next five batters. He finished with a career-best 12 K’s in six innings.

Cousins says on Netflix’s ‘Quarterback’ he played through arm injury to keep Falcons’ starting job

ATLANTA (AP) — Kirk Cousins said on the Netflix series “Quarterback” that he played through pain in his right, throwing arm last season in part to keep from losing his starting job with the Atlanta Falcons to rookie backup Michael Penix Jr. Cousins said he felt something was wrong right away after taking a hit in Week 10 but did not want to be “Wally Pipped.” Cousins threw one touchdown pass and eight interceptions over the next four games before Penix replaced him. Cousins remains on Atlanta’s roster with the beginning of training camp two weeks away.

Sabalenka gets past Siegemund and faces Anisimova in the Wimbledon semifinals. Fritz vs. Alcaraz

LONDON (AP) — Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka will face Amanda Anisimova in the women’s semifinals, and Carlos Alcaraz will take on Taylor Fritz in the men’s semifinals. Sabalenka grabbed the last three games Tuesday to overcome 104th-ranked Laura Siegemund 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 at Centre Court. Sabalenka twice trailed by a break in the third set. The 27-year-old Belarusian lost in the semifinals at Wimbledon in 2021 and 2023. The 13th-seeded Anisimova advanced to her first Grand Slam semifinal in six years by beating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1, 7-6 (9). Alcaraz easily beat Cam Norrie in straight sets, while Fritz needed four to get past Karen Khachanov.

Taylor Fritz credits girlfriend Morgan Riddle after Wimbledon win sends him to semifinal

LONDON (AP) — Taylor Fritz is within sight of his first Grand Slam title. He’s reached the Wimbledon semifinals where he’ll face two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz. Both men advanced to the last four on Tuesday. Fritz beat Karen Khachanov in four sets. Alcaraz defeated Cam Norrie in straight sets. The fifth-seeded Fritz took time to credit his girlfriend, social media influencer Morgan Riddle, with helping him reach new heights. He says ‘There’s been a pretty constant results-and-ranking rise since we’ve been together.’ It’s the first time Fritz has reached the last four at Wimbledon.

Mike Brown is excited about the potential and the pressure of being Knicks coach

GREENBURGH, N.Y. (AP) — Mike Brown knows there’s going to be pressure that comes with coaching the Knicks. He also knows there’s a great roster and great restaurants waiting in New York. He’s excited about all of it. The new Knicks coach shook off any concerns about taking over a team that fired Tom Thibodeau despite getting two wins from the NBA Finals, pointing to the positives Tuesday that made him want the job. Brown was hired a little more than a month after the Knicks surprisingly fired Thibodeau despite getting to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in 25 years.