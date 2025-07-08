Turkey forces man into trot around his car

When you think of a turkey trot, you probably don’t imagine being chased by a turkey.

Nevertheless, that’s the situation Staten Island man Noel Colon has found himself in after a wild turkey took up residence in his yard.

In video shared with SILive.com, you can see Colon trying to get to his car as the uninvited feathered guest started flapping its wings and making aggressive noises.

“[It] gave me a heart attack,” Colon says of the experience. “I’m usually never afraid with anything that happens in life. I just go with the flow. But that was something that was just completely, completely unexpected and I was freaked out.”

Colon later spotted up to 11 eggs on the lawn, which he suspects led to the turkey’s aggression.

In the meantime, Colon’s solution to his turkey problem is to keep his distance.

“Now, when I see a turkey, I walk across the street,” he says.