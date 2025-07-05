Alonso and Nimmo power Mets to 12-6 win over skidding Yankees in Subway Series

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso homered twice and drove in five runs, Brandon Nimmo hit his second grand slam in four days and the New York Mets battered the reeling New York Yankees 12-6. Carlos Rodón was roughed up as the Yankees equaled a season high with their sixth consecutive defeat. They also dropped six straight June 13-18, marking the first time since 2000 they’ve endured two six-game losing streaks in one year. The Mets have won four in a row following a 3-14 slide, improving the best home record in the majors to 33-13. They’ll go for a three-game sweep in the second Subway Series of the season Sunday at Citi Field.