Williamson has RBI double, Castillo strikes out 8 in 7 innings as Mariners beat Pirates 1-0

SEATTLE (AP) — Ben Williamson had an RBI double in the sixth inning, Luis Castillo tossed seven innings, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 1-0 on Saturday night.

Williamson, who came in with just one RBI since May 29, patiently waited on a cutter down in the zone from Pirates reliever Caleb Ferguson (0-3) and smacked it into the right-center gap to put the Mariners in front.

It was the only run they would need with Castillo (5-5) easily going through the Pirates’ lineup.

The right-hander gave up two singles while striking out a season-high eight. He needed just 99 pitches to tie his season-high for innings.

Matt Brash pitched the eighth, and Andres Munoz got the last three outs for his 20th save.

Pirates starter Mike Burrows gave up three hits and walked four while striking out six in five innings.

Key moment

Just two hitters into the game, Pirates designated hitter Andrew McCutchen got a hold of a four-seam fastball from Castillo. Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez raced to and collided with the wall in left-center field to take extra bases away from McCutchen.

Key stat

Castillo went at least seven innings for the 20th time in 92 starts with the Mariners.

Up next

Mariners RHP George Kirby (2-4, 4.85 ERA) will start against Pirates RHP Paul Skenes (4-7, 2.03) on Sunday.

___