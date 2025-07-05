7/05 Sports Brief

Shohei Ohtani works 2 scoreless innings and strikes out side in 2nd on 31st birthday

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani worked two scoreless innings against the Houston Astros in his fourth mound start of the season. He struck out the side in order in the second while pitching on his 31st birthday. Ohtani allowed one hit and threw 31 pitches, 21 for strikes. He fanned Christian Walker, Victor Caratini and Yanier Diaz — all swinging — to conclude his latest outing as an opener as he works his way back from elbow surgery. In his previous start a week earlier, Ohtani threw the fastest pitch of his career at 101.7 mph. On Saturday, he hit triple digits only once — a 100.9 mph fastball that Caratini fouled off.

FIFA cuts ticket price to $13.40 for Club World Cup semifinal between Chelsea and Fluminense

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — FIFA cut standard ticket prices for the semifinal between Chelsea and Fluminense at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Tuesday to $13.40 from $473.90 earlier in the past week. FIFA has used dynamic pricing for the 63-game tournament. Standard ticket prices for Wednesday’s semifinal between European champion Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid in New Jersey start at $199.60. FIFA had dropped ticket prices to $11.15 for a quarterfinal in Orlando, Florida, between Fluminense and Al Hilal. and in Philadelphia between Chelsea and Palmeiras.

Real Madrid beats Dortmund 3-2 after 3 stoppage-time goals, plays PSG in Club World Cup semifinals

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Kylian Mbappé’s spectacular bicycle kick was among three goals in second-half stoppage time, and Real Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund 3-2 in a Club World Cup quarterfinal as goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois used his fingertips to palm away the potential tying goal on the game’s final play. Gonzalo García and Fran García scored early as Madrid built a 2-0 lead. Dortmund’s Maximilian Beier scored three minutes into stoppage time and Mbappé, who entered in the 67th, restored a two-goal lead with his bicycle kick one minute later. Serhou Guirassy then converted a penalty kick and Courtois just tipped Marcel Sabitzer’s shot just before the final whistle.

Dortmund coach Niko Kovač says MetLife Stadium field more suited to golf than to soccer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Borussia Dortmund coach Niko Kovač has criticized the MetLife Stadium field and extreme heat during the Club World Cup. Speaking after a 3-2 quarterfinal loss to Real Madrid, he compared the field to a golf green, saying it was unsuitable for high-level soccer. The match kicked off at 3 p.m. in East Rutherford, where the temperature was 86 degrees Fahrenheit (30 degrees Celsius). Kovač noted similar issues in Cincinnati, with on-field temperatures reaching 113 degrees during earlier games. He suggested later kickoff times to improve conditions. Next year’s World Cup in the U.S. may face similar challenges, with many venues lacking roofs or air-conditioning.

Wimbledon: Jannik Sinner has dropped just 17 games so far. Krejcikova loses and Djokovic wins

LONDON (AP) — As well as Jannik Sinner is playing at Wimbledon at the moment, he doesn’t appear to need much in the way of help. Still, he got some when his third-round opponent, Pedro Martinez, was dealing with a problematic shoulder and often put in first serves at so-so speeds. The No. 1-ranked Sinner hasn’t dropped a set yet and reached the fourth round for the seventh consecutive Grand Slam tournament with a 6-1, 6-3, 6-1 victory over No. 52 Martinez. Defending women’s champion Barbora Krejcikova lost to No. 10 seed Emma Navarro in three sets after feeling ill and taking a medical timeout.

Liverpool and Portugal players join family in mourning Diogo Jota and his brother at funeral

GONDOMAR, Portugal (AP) — Players from Liverpool and Portugal’s national team joined family and friends for the funeral of their teammate Diogo Jota and his brother. The service was held in the Portuguese town of Gondomar two days after they died in a car crash in Spain. Liverpool captain Virgil Van Dijk and several teammates attended. As did Portugal coach Roberto Martínez and Manchester City players Bernardo Silva and Rúben Dias. Jota and brother André Silva were found dead near Zamora in northwestern Spain early Thursday after the Lamborghini they were driving crashed on an isolated stretch of highway just after midnight.

Davis Thompson makes late birdie to break out of a logjam and lead John Deere

SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — Davis Thompson is leading the John Deere Classic thanks to a 10-foot birdie putt on the final hole for a 67. But he needed that putt to break out of a five-way tie for the lead. And a few hours earlier, 10 players were tied for the lead at the TPC Deere Run. Max Homa, Emiliano Grillo, David Lipsky and Brian Campbell are one shot behind. In all, 14 players are within four shots of the lead going into the final round. Thompson is the defending champion. He’s trying to become the tournaments’ first repeat winner in 14 years.

Alex Bowman is looking for a 2nd straight Cup Series win in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Alex Bowman thinks he is moving in the right direction. With the NASCAR Cup Series back in Chicago on Sunday, it’s good timing for the Hendrick Motorsports driver. Bowman raced to a sorely needed victory in downtown Chicago a year ago, stopping an 80-race drought and securing a spot in the playoffs. He is still looking for his first win this season, but he finished third last weekend at Atlanta. The 32-year-old Bowman is the only driver to win at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, a 45-mile drive from downtown, and the Chicago Street Course. He got his first Cup victory at Chicagoland in 2019.

Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala badly injures his leg against PSG at the Club World Cup

ATLANTA (AP) — Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala badly injured his left leg and was forced to leave his team’s match against Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup quarterfinals. Musiala was hurt late in the first half following a 50-50 challenge with PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. The replay of the gruesome injury was not shown on the big screens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The 22-year-old Musiala entered Saturday’s match with three goals in the tournament, one behind golden boot leaders Ángel Di María and Marcos Leonardo. His Club World Cup goals brought his tally to 21 this season, including 12 in the Bundesliga and three in the Champions League.