Timeline to comment on Carriger Solar Project ends Sunday.

In a surprise move, the Washington State Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council (EFSEC) on Monday issued a “revised mitigated determination of non-significance” for the proposed Carriger solar project and battery energy storage system (BESS) just two miles outside Goldendale. The project boundary covers 2,108 acres of privately owned land, of which 1,326 acres would be used for the placement of solar photovoltaic panels.

The project has been opposed by the Yakama tribe and a number of neighbors, represented by the C.E.A.S.E. group spearheaded by Greg Wagner locally.

The move appears to be an attempt to deal with some of the concerns raised by the two groups. The 11-page document contains the following updates:

• A requirement that when the BESS is due for replacement, the Applicant must assess all battery chemistries that are widely commercially available for BESSs at that time and submit a recommendation for EFSEC approval.

• The Applicant must avoid (as opposed to being prohibited from) placing laydown yards and parking areas containing more than 20 percent of equipment and materials closer than 1,200 feet from the nearest non-participating location, and those with less than 20 percent closer than 800 feet.

• The Applicant must install a “10,000-gallon, opaque water cistern,” to help with fire suppression. Its location developed in consultation with Rural 7 fire department, and the Applicant will be required to maintain it in good working order throughout the project’s lifespan, “including performing maintenance such as sediment removal or tank integrity testing as appropriate.”

Finally, under “Tribal Engagement,” the revision adds the words “when practical,” to mitigating impacts. It also removes the following language:

“This engagement should also include opportunities to evaluate the effectiveness of any implemented mitigation measures throughout the Project’s lifecycle. Appropriate mitigation measures may include (but are not limited to) the demarcation of of ‘no-go,’ culturally sensitive areas to be avoided by contractors through Project redesign, refinement, or maintenance of safe access by Tribes.

The revision comes with a tight 7-day timeline for comment, starting Monday, June 16 through Sunday, June 22 at 11:59 pm.

Comments can be submitted electronically online by visiting EFSEC comment database at https://comments.efsec.wa.gov/

EFSEC has indicated it is likely to make a final vote on June 24.