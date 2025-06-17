6/16 Goldendale City Council meeting

Story by Rodger Nichols for Gorge Country Media

The Goldendale City Council wrapped up a short public meeting last night in just 26 minutes, before going into executive session on a real estate lease agreement. The council did hear the annual request from the Lions Club to be allowed to sell fireworks, which was approved by consensus.

The only substantial item on the agenda was council approval on a one tenth of one percent increase in the city sales tax, with the revenue earmarked 80 percent for police and 20 percent for fire. That would amount to a dime per 100 dollars spent, and would generate $60,000-$70,000. Members of the council present voted in favor, with an abstention by Ellie Casey. That proposed increase will still have to be approved by voters.

Chief Mike Smith reported one of his officers was involved in a vehicle chase:

“Officer Bracken Kruger was involved in a pursuit that started here in town over by Bickleton Highway, lasted all the way to Bingen. He was arrested for DUI and felony elude. Nobody was hurt. His vehicle was crashed and he went to jail.”

He said a spike strip ultimately ended the pursuit. The driver was identified as a 54-year-old man from The Dalles.

And Councilor Miland Walling issued this timely reminder:

“The firemen are saying we’re six weeks ahead of the fire season and so we’ve got a really potential fire danger this coming summer. I just think we need to look at cleaning our yards up and lots and mowin’ ’em down.”

The next council meeting will be on July 7, after the Fourth of July holiday.