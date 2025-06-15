Rowena Fire, 6/15, 1:00 p.m. update

6/15 at 1:00 p.m.

Firefighters are performing a back burn in Seven Mile Hill area at 1 PM. You may see an increase in smoke or fire activity.

6/15 at Noon

June 15, 2025 – In coordination with Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue and the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Management, team members from the Oregon State Fire Marshal (OSFM) have completed a comprehensive assessment of the fire-affected area. This assessment has yielded accurate data regarding structural losses resulting from the recent wildfire.

As of this official count, a total of 56 residential structures and 91 additional structures—including sheds, barns, and shops—have been confirmed lost in this devastating incident. It’s also important to note, that as of the release of this information we have no confirmed lost lives. While the damage is significant, it is important to recognize the extraordinary efforts of the initial firefighting teams and ongoing response personnel. Thanks to their dedication and swift action, many homes were preserved.

Today, OSFM resources have begun a gradual demobilization as containment and mitigation work continues around affected residences. Several task forces remain in the area and are actively engaged in patrolling the perimeter, monitoring for hotspots and other potential hazards to ensure continued public safety.541-993-8173

6/15 at 10:00 a.m.

Rowena Fire Update 1000

https://perimetermap.com/wascocounty-or

LEVEL 3 GO NOW! Evacuation from Rowena Ferry Rd in the east, west to Highway 30, south to intersection of Mountain View Rd. and Seven Mile Hill Rd., southeast the area north of Chenowith Creek Rd and Browns Creek Rd., northeast to the area north of Murray’s Addition and Foley Lakes.

LEVEL 2 BE SET Evacuation

– **NEW DOWNGRADE** Rowena River Rd, north to the Columbia River

– Basalt St, Simonelli Rd., Morris Ln, Adeline Way, and Hwy 30 west to Tooley Lake.

– The Dalles Country Club

– Foley Lakes & Murray’s Addition

– From The Dalles Country Club, east to I-84, south to River Rd., west to W. 7th St., south to Chenoweth Loop Rd., and west to 10th St.

– Highway 30 west to Dell Rd. and State Rd., south to Seven Mile Hill Rd. east to Mountain View Dr.

– Snipes, west to Chenoweth Loop Rd., Chenowith Creek Rd, to Browns Creek Rd.

LEVEL 1 BE READY Evacuation

– Port area of The Dalles

– I-84 MP 75, west to MP 73, south to intersection of State Rd and Marsh Cut Off Rd., east to Dell Rd.

– Intersection of Dell Rd and State Rd., west to Morgensen Rd., south to Dry Creek Rd., east to State Rd.

– Dry Creek Rd., west to Carroll Rd and Catron Rd., south to Osborn Cutoff Rd. northeast to Dry Creek Rd.

– Intersection of Dry Creek Rd and Osborn Cutoff Rd, south to Vensel Rd., southeast to Chenowith Creek Rd. and northeast to Seven Mile Hil Rd.

– From the intersection of Seven Mile Hill Rd, east to Browns Creek Rd, East to Snipes St. to Cherry Heights Rd, south to Browns Creek Rd.

Note that the area of Snipes St., east to Cherry Heights Rd, north to I-84 and south to The City of The Dalles border have had evacuation levels dropped.

Rowena proper will remain at a LEVEL 3 GO NOW! Evacuation due to dangerous conditions and falling trees. We will continue to evaluate the situation.

6/15 at 9:00 a.m.

Rowena Fire Morning Update 6/15/25

Rowena Fire resources focus on bolstering containment line

Rowena, Ore. – Firefighters on the Rowena Fire made steady progress through the night, continuing mop-up operations across the incident. Sunday’s dayshift will pick up where night crews left off, finding hotspots, or areas that are still holding heat or embers that could flare up again in warm, windy conditions. As firefighters extinguish these areas, the line around the fire’s perimeter grows stronger and containment will naturally increase.

Overnight, firefighters continued prepping two small areas on the fire’s south line that, weather depending, may be tactically burned today to build a stronger containment feature. These operations would be extremely beneficial to overall progress on the incident, as these portions of the line still hold unburned fuel and an increased risk for fire to reignite. If weather conditions allow, these operations will begin in the morning and may put off more smoke than has been recently visible. Firefighters will be prepared with resources in place to safely and sufficiently conduct the operation.

Additionally, hazard tree removal remains another focus across the fire, especially in areas along I-84 and Highway 30, and around homes. As firefighters remove these trees, it becomes a safer environment for them to work in, as well as a safer place for residents to return to. Structural resources are continuing to slowly demobilize as progress continues and is completed around houses.

The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office still has Level 1, 2 and 3 evacuation levels in place. You can search for specific addresses here: https://perimetermap.com/wascocounty-or

The Red Cross shelter remains open at The Dalles Middle School at 1100 East 12th Street. Livestock and horses can be taken to the Wasco County Fairgrounds at 81849 Fairgrounds Road.

Firefighters continue to work along I-84, which is open to traffic. When traveling through the area, please be aware of resources working near the road.

Closures: Due to the fires, Mayer State Park is closed to the public. More information is available here: https://stateparks.oregon.gov/index.cfm?do=park.profile…

Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR): A “TFR” is in place at an altitude from the surface up to and including 6500 feet, daily (24 hours) until further notice. Complete information is available at https://tfr.faa.gov/tfr3/?page=detail_5_2600

Flying a drone near or around a wildfire compromises the safety of pilots and interferes with firefighting efforts.

6/15 at 8:00 a.m.

Volunteers with the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office has begun calling individuals whose homes in Rowena were damaged or destroyed. We’ll be asking to confirm information like your name and property address to help with our records.

We understand that phone scams are common, and we want to assure you that these are legitimate calls from the Sheriff’s Office. If you have any doubts or wish to verify the call, please do not hesitate to contact our non-emergency line directly at 541-296-5454.

Your cooperation is appreciated as we work to support our community. Please help us spread the word to your friends and neighbors in Rowena.

6/14 at 9:00 p.m.

Mop up operations, hazard tree removal become main focus on Rowena Fire, some evacuations downgraded

Rowena, Ore. – Firefighters assigned to the Rowena Fire are continuing to make steady progress across the incident. With Saturday’s dayshift complete, the focus of the fire has largely turned to completing control lines around the fire perimeter, mop-up operations and continued hazard tree removal.

On the southwest portion of the fire, resources were able to connect existing lines, securing the perimeter in those areas and completing that section. Firefighters working in the same area tonight will continue to strengthen this length of fireline in preparation for potential burn operations tomorrow to remove unburned fuel between the fires edge and the fire line. This will ultimately strengthen the line and provide a better control feature.

Across the rest of the incident, mop-up continues, especially around homes and structures along I-84 and Highway 30. In most of these areas, mop-up has been completed 100 feet out from the structures.

Tomorrow, an additional four hand crews are arriving to the incident to assist in mop-up efforts across the fire. Meanwhile, structural resources continue to slowly demobilize, as the threat to homes and communities continues to diminish.

The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office downgraded the area of The Dalles Country Club from a Level 3 to a Level 2 – Be Set Evacuation level, allowing them reopening for business today, June 14, 2025, at 12:00 PM. Additionally, Basalt St, Simonelli Rd., Morris Ln, Adeline Way, and Hwy 30 west to Tooley Lake was downgraded to a Level 2 – Be Set. You can search for specific addresses here: https://perimetermap.com/wascocounty-or

The Red Cross shelter remains open at The Dalles Middle School at 1100 East 12th Street. Livestock and horses can be taken to the Wasco County Fairgrounds at 81849 Fairgrounds Road.

Firefighters continue to work along I-84, which is open to traffic. When traveling through the area, please be aware of resources working near the road.

Closures: Due to the fires, Mayer State Park is closed to the public. More information is available here: https://stateparks.oregon.gov/index.cfm?do=park.profile…

Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR): A “TFR” is in place at an altitude from the surface up to and including 6500 feet, daily (24 hours) until further notice. Complete information is available at https://tfr.faa.gov/tfr3/?page=detail_5_2600

Flying a drone near or around a wildfire compromises the safety of pilots and interferes with firefighting efforts.

6/14 at 6:00 p.m.

Rowena Fire Update 1800

https://perimetermap.com/wascocounty-or

LEVEL 3 GO NOW! Evacuation from Rowena River Rd in the east, west to Highway 30, south to intersection of Mountain View Rd. and Seven Mile Hill Rd., southeast the area north of Chenowith Creek Rd and Browns Creek Rd., northeast to the area north of Murray’s Addition and Foley Lakes.

LEVEL 2 BE SET Evacuation

– **NEW DOWNGRADE** Basalt St, Simonelli Rd., Morris Ln, Adeline Way, and Hwy 30 west to Tooley Lake.

– The Dalles Country Club

– Foley Lakes & Murray’s Addition

– From The Dalles Country Club, east to I-84, south to River Rd., west to W. 7th St., south to Chenoweth Loop Rd., and west to 10th St.

– Highway 30 west to Dell Rd. and State Rd., south to Seven Mile Hill Rd. east to Mountain View Dr.

– Snipes, west to Chenoweth Loop Rd., Chenowith Creek Rd, to Browns Creek Rd.

LEVEL 1 BE READY Evacuation

– Port area of The Dalles

– I-84 MP 75, west to MP 73, south to intersection of State Rd and Marsh Cut Off Rd., east to Dell Rd.

– Intersection of Dell Rd and State Rd., west to Morgensen Rd., south to Dry Creek Rd., east to State Rd.

– Dry Creek Rd., west to Carroll Rd and Catron Rd., south to Osborn Cutoff Rd. northeast to Dry Creek Rd.

– Intersection of Dry Creek Rd and Osborn Cutoff Rd, south to Vensel Rd., southeast to Chenowith Creek Rd. and northeast to Seven Mile Hil Rd.

– Snipes St, east to River Rd, south to Bargeway Rd., west to I-84

– From the intersection of Seven Mile Hill Rd, east to Browns Creek Rd, East to Snipes St. to Cherry Heights Rd, south to Browns Creek Rd.

Rowena proper will be evaluated on a continuous basis and as areas are determined safe for re-entry, they be downgraded.

EMERGENCY NOTICE:

North Central Public Health District has identified underground septic hazards in wildfire-affected areas.

If you see yellow and black caution tape at your home, do not enter that area—danger is present. No tape does not guarantee safety of any given area. Some septic systems remain unidentified or unmarked.

Know your septic system location, avoid the area, and mark it clearly from a safe distance to protect others.

Extreme heat can damage septic systems and cause collapse risk.

Be alert for potential underground hazards.

6/14 at 5:00 p.m.

We know that tensions can be high in emergency situations like this. We would like to let everyone know that Wasco County Emergency Management is working with Christine Carter, the State District District Veterinarian, to support all animal needs as they are reported to us.

We are getting information from survey teams in the fire zone, and as they come across these instances, we are responding swiftly and safely.

We have donations of feed, hay, and other supplies and deploy these when notified.

6/14 at 2:00 p.m.

Crews on the Rowena Fire have faced a wide range of conditions over the past few operational periods. In some areas, firefighters were able to work in flatter terrain with good access for engines and heavy equipment. In others, they navigated steep slopes and rugged ground, where winds swirled unpredictably and access was limited to foot travel.

Strong gusts, especially along ridgelines, complicated efforts and increased fire activity in several locations. These photos and videos highlight the diverse and often difficult environments firefighters have been working in.

We’re proud of the hard work and resilience shown by every crew member across the fireline.

6/14 at Noon

Rowena Fire Update 1200

https://perimetermap.com/wascocounty-or

LEVEL 3 GO NOW! Evacuation from Rowena River Rd in the east, west to Highway 30, south to intersection of Mountain View Rd. and Seven Mile Hill Rd., southeast the area north of Chenowith Creek Rd and Browns Creek Rd., northeast to the area north of Murray’s Addition and Foley Lakes.

LEVEL 2 BE SET Evacuation

– **NEW DOWNGRADE** The Dalles Country Club

– **NEW DOWNGRADE** Foley Lakes & Murray’s Addition

– From The Dalles Country Club, east to I-84, south to River Rd., west to W. 7th St., south to Chenoweth Loop Rd., and west to 10th St.

– Highway 30 west to Dell Rd. and State Rd., south to Seven Mile Hill Rd. east to Mountain View Dr.

– Snipes, west to Chenoweth Loop Rd., Chenowith Creek Rd, to Browns Creek Rd.

LEVEL 1 BE READY Evacuation

– Port area of The Dalles

– I-84 MP 75, west to MP 73, south to intersection of State Rd and Marsh Cut Off Rd., east to Dell Rd.

– Intersection of Dell Rd and State Rd., west to Morgensen Rd., south to Dry Creek Rd., east to State Rd.

– Dry Creek Rd., west to Carroll Rd and Catron Rd., south to Osborn Cutoff Rd. northeast to Dry Creek Rd.

– Intersection of Dry Creek Rd and Osborn Cutoff Rd, south to Vensel Rd., southeast to Chenowith Creek Rd. and northeast to Seven Mile Hil Rd.

– Snipes St, east to River Rd, south to Bargeway Rd., west to I-84

– From the intersection of Seven Mile Hill Rd, east to Browns Creek Rd, East to Snipes St. to Cherry Heights Rd, south to Browns Creek Rd.

SHELTERS: A Red Cross Shelter at The Dalles Middle School (1100 E 12th St, The Dalles, OR 97058).

The Wasco County Fairgrounds (81849 Fairgrounds Rd, Tygh Valley, OR 97063) is open for livestock, horses, and people with trailers.

Hwy 30 between Rowena and The Dalles Country Club is still closed. The Riverfront Trail is closed from The Discovery Center to Klindt Dr.

49 homes have been destroyed, but this is not a comprehensive list of damaged or destroyed homes. Property owners will be contacted in the near future and we have established a Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) for our community members to assist with the recovery and rebuilding effort. Once we have a location and hours, more information will be provided.

There are no known fatalities at this time.

6/14 at 9:30 a.m.

Crews Hold Ground on Rowena Fire; Resource Levels Adjust

Rowena, Ore. – Incident priorities remain unchanged today as firefighters continue making steady progress on the Rowena Fire.

Despite sustained winds reaching up to 30 mph overnight, crews had a productive shift. Night operations focused on prepping line along the west and southwest portions of the fire, while patrol and mop-up continued in the southern areas. Fire activity flared up in the northern interior but was successfully extinguished and contained.

Today, crews will continue patrolling and mopping up along the perimeter, while line construction resumes in the southwest to clean up remaining edges. Removing hazard trees remains a top priority, especially along Highway 30 and I-84, where steep terrain and swirling winds pose safety concerns.

Structural resources remain engaged as the Oregon State Fire Marshal begins adjusting its response in line with the decreasing threat to homes.

“As the scope and scale of the fire decrease, we’re adjusting our resources to ensure our workforce continues to align with OSFM’s mission of structural protection. We’re incredibly grateful for the dedication of our crews and look forward to seeing them return home safely to rest and prepare for what’s ahead,”

– Kelly Zakrzewski, Chief of Operations, OSFM

Crews will continue mop-up operations and tactical patrols around previously threatened structures. OSFM will maintain a presence until there is full confidence that the threat to structures has been mitigated.

Winds remain a key factor today. While slightly lighter than yesterday, breezy conditions persist with west-northwest winds ranging from 8–20 mph and gusts up to 33 mph on ridges and upper slopes. Highs are expected in the upper 70s.

“Tomorrow will be the least windy day of the week, but we trade that for even warmer temperatures and lower relative humidities,” – Tom Schuldt, Incident Meteorologist

The drop in wind speeds today will improve helicopter support, allowing for more precise water drops on hotspots within the fire perimeter.

Level 1, 2 and 3 evacuations remain in effect under the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office’s direction. You can search for specific addresses here: https://perimetermap.com/wascocounty-or

The Red Cross shelter remains open at The Dalles Middle School at 1100 East 12th Street. Livestock and horses can be taken to the Wasco County Fairgrounds at 81849 Fairgrounds Road.

I-84 remains open, however firefighters are continuing to work near the roadway; be aware of crews when driving through the area.

6/13 at 11:00 p.m.

Rowena Fire containment at 5%

ROWENA , Ore. – Firefighters working on the Rowena Fire day-shift made good progress in strengthening fire lines around the fire perimeter. Good work was done around the town of Rowena and Highway 30. Structure crews continued mop-up efforts around homes and buildings with the goal of creating a 50-foot buffer around structures within the fire perimeter. Firefighters worked on removing hazardous trees to increase safety in the area while work is ongoing. Crews continue survey work to determine the extent of damage and loss to structures within the fire footprint. This survey work is expected to be completed this weekend.

Weather conditions remained dry with winds of 15-25 miles per hour and temperatures in the low 70’s. Winds are expected to decrease later this evening with humidities reaching 70-75 % creating favorable fire suppression conditions. The current size of the fire remains at 3,831 acres. More accurate mapping will be available as firefighters continue to work along the fire line and gather updated data.

Crews are working this evening to hold the fire in its current footprint, limiting growth and protecting homes and natural resources. These efforts will assist to increase fire containment.

A community meeting was held tonight at The Dalles High School to provide a current fire update to the public. Fire managers and local officials shared progress updates and fielded questions from the audience. A recording of the meeting will be later posted on YouTube and Facebook for those who couldn’t attend in person.

Level 1, 2 and 3 evacuations remain in effect under the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office’s direction. You can search for specific addresses here: https://perimetermap.com/wascocounty-or

The Red Cross shelter remains open at The Dalles Middle School at 1100 East 12th Street. Livestock and horses can be taken to the Wasco County Fairgrounds at 81849 Fairgrounds Road.

I-84 remains open, however firefighters are continuing to work near the roadway; be aware of crews when driving through the area.

Closures: Due to the fires, Mayer State Park is closed to the public. More information is available here:

https://stateparks.oregon.gov/index.cfm?do=park.profile…

Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR): A “TFR” is in place at an altitude from the surface up to and including 6500 feet, daily (24 hours) until further notice. Complete information is available at https://tfr.faa.gov/tfr3/?page=detail_5_2600. Flying a drone near or around a wildfire compromises the safety of pilots and interferes with firefighting efforts.

The community meeting from Friday night is now ready to watch on demand on YouTube. https://youtu.be/VdUIT_iJmDg

6/13 at 1:00 p.m.

The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office posted this information to their Facebook page:

Rowena Fire Update 1300

We are saddened to report that we have identified 49 homes that were destroyed due to the fire during damage assessments. This not a comprehensive list of damaged or destroyed homes and expect that number to grow. Property owners will be contacted in the near future and we are working on establishing a Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) for our community members to assist with the recovery and rebuilding effort. Once we have established a location and hours, more information will be provided.

There are no known fatalities at this time. Call the hotline at 541-506-2725 if you are looking for a loved one.

6/13 at 12:00 p.m.

The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office posted this information to their Facebook page:

Rowena Fire Update 1200

https://perimetermap.com/wascocounty-or

LEVEL 3 GO NOW! Evacuation from Rowena River Rd in the east, west to Highway 30, south to intersection of Mountain View Rd. and Seven Mile Hill Rd., southeast to intersection of Chenowith Creek Rd and Browns Creek Rd., northeast to Chenowith Creek Rd. and The Dalles city limit, and north to property line of The Dalles Country Club.

LEVEL 2 BE SET Evacuation

– **NEW DOWNGRADE**From The Dalles Country Club, east to I-84, south to River Rd., west to W. 7th St., south to Chenoweth Loop Rd., and west to 10th St.

– Highway 30 west to Dell Rd. and State Rd., south to Seven Mile Hill Rd. east to Mountain View Dr.

– Snipes, west to Chenoweth Loop Rd., Chenowith Creek Rd, to Browns Creek Rd.

LEVEL 1 BE READY Evacuation

– **NEW DOWNGRADE** – For the Port area of The Dalles

– I-84 MP 75, west to MP 73, south to intersection of State Rd and Marsh Cut Off Rd., east to Dell Rd.

– Intersection of Dell Rd and State Rd., west to Morgensen Rd., south to Dry Creek Rd., east to State Rd.

– Dry Creek Rd., west to Carroll Rd and Catron Rd., south to Osborn Cutoff Rd. northeast to Dry Creek Rd.

– Intersection of Dry Creek Rd and Osborn Cutoff Rd, south to Vensel Rd., southeast to Chenowith Creek Rd. and northeast to Seven Mile Hil Rd.

– Snipes St, east to River Rd, south to Bargeway Rd., west to I-84

– From the intersection of Seven Mile Hill Rd, east to Browns Creek Rd, East to Snipes St. to Cherry Heights Rd, south to Browns Creek Rd.

SHELTERS: A Red Cross Shelter at The Dalles Middle School (1100 E 12th St, The Dalles, OR 97058).

The Wasco County Fairgrounds (81849 Fairgrounds Rd, Tygh Valley, OR 97063) is open for livestock, horses, and people with trailers.

Hwy 30 between Rowena and The Dalles Country Club is still closed. The Riverfront Trail is closed from The Discover Center to Klindt Dr.

A roadblock has been set up by the entrance to the Country Club, which can be used as a turnaround area. We are working hard to reopen areas as they become safe for re-entry and are doing so in a phased approach. We appreciate everyone’s patience while we work through this difficult task.

6/13 at 10:00 a.m.

ROWENA, Ore. – Firefighters working on the Rowena Fire overnight, although continuing to be challenged by the wind, were able to push forward on progress around the town of Rowena and along Highway 30. Sustained winds of 20-30 miles per hour were observed across the fire, however little fire growth was seen. An Infrared (IR) flight was ordered and placed the fire around 3,831 acres. More accurate mapping will be available as firefighters continue to work along the fire line and gather data.

Goals for today are centered around holding the fire in its current footprint, limiting growth and protecting homes and natural resources. Aircraft will continue to remain a critical asset on the fire, and more have been ordered. With more resources arriving to the incident, firefighters will be able to deploy more direct tactics, working at the fire’s edge to create a control line and hold the fire. As this work progresses, containment will increase.

Structural resources will continue to work around homes near the fire’s perimeter, mopping up areas that have seen fire. Firefighters will also be removing hazardous trees to increase safety in the area while work is ongoing and ahead of any residents returning. Firefighters are working as quickly and safely as possible with current evacuations in mind, as well as future fire potential across the state.

“It’s very early in fire season for us to be dealing with a large, fast-moving fire like the Rowena Fire, and deploying one of our incident management teams,” Craig Pettinger, ODF Team 2 Deputy IC said. “It doesn’t bode well for what’s ahead of us knowing we already expect an active fire season. We have a lot of fire season ahead of us, and long seasons take a toll on our firefighters and communities across the state.”

Temperatures will be slightly cooler today in the 70s, and relative humidity will be higher, predicted to reach the mid-30s, meaning more moisture will be in the air. These conditions may help to naturally lower the intensity of the fire behavior, however winds will remain steady and create smoky conditions.

A community meeting will be held tonight at 7 p.m. at The Dalles High School auditorium, 220 E 10th St The Dalles, Oregon 97058, to provide a current fire update to the public. A recording of the meeting will be later posted on YouTube and Facebook for those who can’t attend in person.

Level 1, 2 and 3 evacuations remain in effect under the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office’s direction. You can search for specific addresses here: https://perimetermap.com/wascocounty-or

The Red Cross has opened a shelter at The Dalles Middle School at 1100 East 12th Street. Livestock and horses can be taken to the Wasco County Fairgrounds at 81849 Fairgrounds Road.

I-84 remains open, however firefighters are continuing to work near the roadway; be aware of crews when driving through the area.

Closures: Due to the fires, Mayer State Park is closed to the public. More information is available here: https://stateparks.oregon.gov/index.cfm?do=park.profile…

Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR): A “TFR” is in place at an altitude from the surface up to and including 6500 feet, daily (24 hours) until further notice. Complete information is available at https://tfr.faa.gov/tfr3/?page=detail_5_2600. Flying a drone near or around a wildfire compromises the safety of pilots and interferes with firefighting efforts.

###

6/12 5 p.m.

Fire officials held a briefing Thursday afternoon at Mayer Park on the Rowena fire, heavily attended by Portland media. Unfortunately, strong the wind noise made recording difficult. Here’s what we know as a result of the briefing: Though the fire jumped the freeway in several areas, none of the 20 homes lost in the Rowena area were on the north side of the freeway. One of the areas where the flames did cross over was at Crate’s Point. Wasco County Sheriff Lane Magill responded to a reporter’s question about the Discovery Center.

“The building is still standing but had sustained minor damages,” he said. “The other thing I will report, everybody, unless you’re an authorized personnel, stay out of the fire zone. It’s highly dangerous.”

The fire did burn between the Discovery Center and the freeway, charring the wooden sign next to I-84.

Sheriff Magill reported that there were no fatalities or injuries as a result of the fire.

Fire officials said they had good bulldozer lines between the fire and The Dalles, but at that time the containment was zero. The main concern was fire moving up Sevenmile Hill in steep terrain where it was difficult to reach. One large and two single-engine plane were dumping water, and a trio of helicopters did the same.

Some 180 firefighters from a number of agencies and contractors were on the scene, and at the mid-day briefing, officials said they expected 100 more by the end of the day. Winds remained heavy, enough that windsurfers were taking advantage of them.

At the end of the conference, firefighters who went to use the bathroom at Mayer Park spotted two small areas next to the west parking lot that were streaming smoke and summoned a fire truck to deal with them, and they were quickly dispatched.

Officials said that fire season was a month ahead of schedule, and reminded people that last year in Oregon, a record-setting 1.9 million acres burned.

Though the fire is greatly reduced from Wednesday, there was concern that winds would pick up overnight.

Firefighters douse some smoking spots next to the parking lot lot at Mayer State Park Thursday afternoon.

6/12 at 7:55 a.m.

The following is from the Wasco County Facebook page:

Rowena Fire Update 0645

https://perimetermap.com/wascocounty-or

LEVEL 3 GO NOW! Evacuation from Rowena Ferry Rd. east to River Rd. Seven Mile Hill Rd to Mountain View Dr., south to Chenowith Creek Rd and Browns Creek Rd., east to W 7th St.

LEVEL 2 BE SET Evacuation

– **NEW** Highway 30 west to Dell Rd. and State Rd., south to Seven Mile Hill Rd. east to Mountain View Dr.

– For the Port area of The Dalles.

– Snipes, west to Chenoweth Loop Rd., Chenowith Creek Rd, to Browns Creek Rd.

LEVEL 1 BE READY Evacuation

– **NEW** I-84 MP 75, west to MP 73, south to intersection of State Rd and Marsh Cut Off Rd., east to Dell Rd.

– **NEW** Intersection of Dell Rd and State Rd., west to Morgensen Rd., south to Dry Creek Rd., east to State Rd.

– **NEW** Dry Creek Rd., west to Carroll Rd and Catron Rd., south to Osborn Cutoff Rd. northeast to Dry Creek Rd.

– **NEW** Intersection of Dry Creek Rd and Osborn Cutoff Rd, south to Vensel Rd., southeast to Chenowith Creek Rd. and northeast to Seven Mile Hil Rd.

– Snipes St, east to River Rd, south to Bargeway Rd., west to I-84

– From the intersection of Seven Mile Hill Rd, east to Browns Creek Rd, East to Snipes St. to Cherry Heights Rd, south to Browns Creek Rd.

SHELTERS: A Red Cross Shelter has been opened at The Dalles Middle School (1100 E 12th St, The Dalles, OR 97058).

The Wasco County Fairgrounds (81849 Fairgrounds Rd, Tygh Valley, OR 97063) is open for livestock, horses, and people with trailers.

I-84 has reopened, however Hwy 30 is still closed.

6/12 at 4:30 a.m.

Due to the impact of the Rowena Fire, Wasco County reports that currently they have 733 homes under Level 3 GO NOW evacuation, 1195 homes under Level 2 Be Set evacuation, and 157 homes under Level 1 Be Ready evacuation.

Level 3 go now evacuation levels are still set for Seven Mile Hill Rd to Mountain View Dr., south to Chenowith Creek Rd and Browns Creek Rd., east to W 7th St. Also Level 3 go now orders for 5500 block of Highway 30 to Discovery Rd and Rowena Ferry Rd east to From 5500 Hwy 30.

Level 2 Be set evacuation orders for Port area of The Dalles as well as Snipes, west to Chenoweth Loop Rd., Chenowith Creek Rd, to Browns Creek Rd.

Level 1 Be ready evacuation orders for Snipes St, east to River Rd, south to Bargeway Rd., west to I-84 and Intersection of Seven Mile Hill Rd, east to Browns Creek Rd, East to Snipes St. to Cherry Heights Rd, south to Browns Creek Rd.

I-84 is now open between Hood River and The Dalles. U.S. 30 remains closed due to fire.

Just after 4 p.m., Gov. Tina Kotek invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act, allowing the state fire marshal to mobilize resources.

###

Oregon Department of Transportation video

View from Washington side Wednesday night at 10:30. Courtesy of Valerie Fowler, whose home is just east of Catherine Creek.

Oregon Department of Transportation photo from Wednesday

6/11 at 7 p.m.

A fire has been reported at Milepost 78 on I-84 W. Please use caution if you’re in the area.

Rowena Fire 1600 update. https://perimetermap.com/wascocou…/incidents/polygon/62320

LEVEL 3 GO NOW! Evacuation from Rowena Ferry Rd. east to River Rd. Seven Mile Hill Rd to Mountain View Dr., south to Chenowith Creek Rd and Browns Creek Rd., east to W 7th St.

LEVEL 2 BE SET Evacuation Snipes, west to Chenoweth Loop Rd., Chenowith Creek Rd, to Browns Creek Rd.

LEVEL 1 BE READY for Port area of The Dalles.

SHELTERS: The Red Cross has opened a shelter at The Dalles Middle School 1100 East 12th Street, The Dalles, Oregon. If you are affected by the wildfires burning in The Gorge, please come to the shelter. Pets are allowed and volunteers are in place to help.

For updated information, call 1-800-RedCross or download the free Red Cross Emergency App.

The Wasco County Fairgrounds (81849 Fairgrounds Rd, Tygh Valley, OR 97063) is open for livestock and horses.

I-84 and Hwy 30 is closed from Rowena to MP 82. Use alternate route.

Update: Level 1 expands again at 8:50 pm

More detail at 8:50

Level 1 expands with update at 7:01

More details below from 7:01

Map update as of 5:31

Detail as of 5:31 showing level 2 west of Snipes and south of the freeway