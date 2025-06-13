Turn AI into Revenue—Apply by June 18

Dear Chamber Members,

We’re excited to share a game-changing opportunity that puts The Dalles on the map for innovation and entrepreneurship.

Our longtime partner and local economic driver, Google, is teaming up with the Oregon Entrepreneurs Network (OEN) to offer five full scholarships for entrepreneurs in The Dalles to attend a hands-on AI Bootcamp in Portland, happening June 23–25, 2025.

This is more than just a workshop — it’s a launchpad. Whether you’re already exploring artificial intelligence or just curious about how it could apply to your business or startup idea, this bootcamp will connect you to tools, mentors, and strategies to bring your vision to life.

Each scholarship includes:

Full tuition to the OEN AI Bootcamp

Gas reimbursement

Hotel accommodations

A daily meal stipend

Google believes AI can help power economic growth right here in our community, and this partnership is proof of that investment. If you or someone you know has a bold idea or a drive to learn, don’t miss this chance to be part of something big.

🚨 Applications are due by Wednesday, June 18, 2025

📧 To apply, email Rylee at: [email protected]

Learn more about the AI Bootcamp and this opportunity:

👉 https://www.oen.org/events/oen-ai-bootcamp/

Let’s show the rest of Oregon what The Dalles entrepreneurs are capable of.

With appreciation,

The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce

“Supporting local innovation since 1883”