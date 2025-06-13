Cocka-see, cocka-do

While there’s a lot of fuss about AI taking over for humans, perhaps we’re not properly worried about cockatoos doing the same thing.

As The Guardian reports, cockatoos in Sydney have figured out how to operate water fountains, which researchers say they could’ve learned by watching and imitating humans.

Over the course of the study, over 500 cockatoo fountain-drinking attempts were observed over 44 days, of which about 46% were successful.

“They would go and stand on [the fountain], and then they would have to grip the handle and actually push it forwards to activate it, and then lean over and have a drink,” says the study’s co-author, Dr. John Martin.

Previously, cockatoos in Sydney were observed figuring out how to open garbage bins.

Prepare yourself for the cockatoo singularity.