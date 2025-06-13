Beavers win and 6/13 Sports Brief

Oregon State opens College World Series with 4-3 walk-off win over Louisville

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Aiva Arquette scored from first base on Gavin Turley’s drive into the left-field corner in the bottom of the ninth inning to give Oregon State a 4-3 walk-off victory over Louisville in the College World Series. The Cardinals had tied the game with two runs in the top half before Oregon State recorded its fourth walk-off win of the season and second in four games. The Beavers play Coastal Carolina on Sunday after the Cardinals meet Arizona in an elimination game.

Sam Burns leads US Open with 65 and avoids calamity at Oakmont

OAKMONT, Pa. (AP) — Sam Burns avoided the late meltdown that cost him in the first round of the U.S. Open. He had a 65 and has a one-shot lead at Oakmont. Best of all he was long gone before the calamity set in at Oakmont. It was a long day with rounds approaching six hours. And it was a wild finish. Rory McIlroy threw a club and smashed a tee marker. Phil Mickelson missed the cut with a pair of double bogeys in what might be his final U.S. Open. Scottie Scheffler couldn’t find a fairway and was seven shots behind.

Fever say Caitlin Clark will be ready to play in showdown with Liberty on Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caitlin Clark is ready to play again, meaning the Indiana Fever will have their best player back in time to play the reigning WNBA champion New York Liberty on Saturday afternoon. The Fever made the less-than-surprising announcement Friday. Clark missed five games with a quadriceps injury, then practiced this week with all signs pointed toward her playing against the undefeated defending champs. Fever coach Stephanie White says “as long as we don’t have any regressions, she’s going to be ready to roll.”

Miley declines to address accusations in court documents about death of Tyler Skaggs

DETROIT (AP) — Cincinnati Reds left-hander Wade Miley declined to specifically address an accusation in court documents of providing drugs to the late Tyler Skaggs, a Los Angeles Angels pitcher who died of an accidental overdose in 2019. Skaggs died in the team hotel in a Dallas suburb. His body was found hours before what was supposed to be the start of a series between the Angels and Texas Rangers. Miley says he was never accused of any wrongdoing and his focus was on pitching for the Reds on Sunday.

Scheffler: ‘Definitely not out of the tournament’ after another US Open round over par

OAKMONT, Pa. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler battled his way to a 1-over 71 at the U.S. Open. That was a slight improvement on his first-round 73 but still not the type of performance that’s made him the game’s dominant player the past three years. He has 36 more holes to try to unleash the form that produced wins in three of his last four tournaments. Scheffler hit into Oakmont’s famous Church Pew bunker for the third time in two days. He also bogeyed a hole despite nearly driving the green.

Ex-NFL star wide receiver Antonio Brown facing attempted murder charges in Miami shooting

Former NFL player Antonio Brown is facing an attempted murder charge stemming from a shooting that took place during an altercation outside an amateur boxing event in Miami, according to an arrest warrant. Brown, 36, is accused of grabbing a handgun from a security staffer and firing two shots at a man he had gotten into a fistfight with earlier. The victim, Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu, told investigators one of the bullets grazed his neck. The warrant does not list an attorney for Brown, an All-Pro wide receiver who last played in the NFL in 2021 for Tampa Bay but spent most of his 12-year career with Pittsburgh. Brown did not respond to messages sent to his social media accounts.

Mexico’s president calls for no ICE raids during Mexico-Dominican Republic soccer match

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum urged U.S. officials on Friday not to target individuals attending a Gold Cup soccer match in Los Angeles between the Mexican national team and the Dominican Republic. Dozens of workers have been detained by federal immigration authorities in a series of raids in LA’s fashion district and at Home Depot parking lots in Southern California. More than 100 people have been detained. Mexico is scheduled to play the Dominican Republic on Saturday night at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, in a group stage match of the Gold Cup.

Why thousands of NCAA athletes might wait over a year for share of $2.8 billion settlement

The attorney who negotiated the $2.8 billion legal settlement for the NCAA says thousands of former athletes due to receive damages could have to wait months or maybe more than a year to get paid while appeals play out. Rakesh Kilaru, who served as the NCAA’s lead counsel for the House settlement that was approved last week, told The Associated Press that the appeal on Title IX grounds filed this week will delay payments due to around 390,000 athletes who signed onto the class-action settlement. He said he’s seen appeals take up to 18 months, but that both the NCAA and plaintiffs will push to get the appeal resolved quickly.

At the US Open, golf’s toughest test starts with two (or three) of its longest days

OAKMONT, Pa. (AP) — There’s no such thing as a quick 18 holes at the U.S. Open, particularly when it’s at Oakmont. Players needed more than 5 1/2 hours or more to get through each of the opening two rounds, much slower than what they might find at a regular tour stop. Oakmont’s daunting layout is part of the issue. The difficulty of the course doesn’t help. Viktor Hovland, who will head into the weekend in contention, tried to see the silver lining. Hovland said the lengthy wait between shots helped him to mentally reset after a difficult hole or a poor shot.

DeChambeau misses cut at US Open, then looks for answers in the rain

OAKMONT, Pa. (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau missed the cut at the U.S. Open, became the first defending champion to miss the weekend at the national championship since Gary Woodland in 2020. DeChambeau, who captured his second U.S. Open title last year at Pinehurst, shot 7-over 77 at Oakmont on Friday to finish the two days at 10 over — three shots off the cutline.