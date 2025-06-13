Can’t wait for Halloween? No worries, Summerween is here

Calling all ghouls: Summerween is back for 2025, and the trend is even more popular than last year.

Summerween is a way for those who can’t get enough Halloween to incorporate the holiday into the hotter months, as well. Content creators like Jade the Libra have been using the phrase for years now, but 2024 saw the trend explode in popularity via channels like TikTok and Instagram.

In 2025, stores are jumping on the trend: Michaels is planning to release its first two Halloween lines earlier than ever on June 13 — Friday the 13th, cleverly enough. The brand’s “Hippie Hallow” collection went viral instantly last year thanks to disco ball tiling and 1960s-inspired details showing up on the bright, eye-catching pumpkins, tombstones and ghosts.

T.J. Maxx and Marshalls have also jumped in early with several Summerween pieces already on sale, and HomeGoods‘ in-store selection is set to hit shelves in the next few weeks.

Lowe’s is also on the bandwagon, having brought out last year’s popular Kraken yard decoration early this year, as well as a full line inspired by Disney’s The Haunted Mansion, which is ready to shop Friday for MyLowe’s rewards members, opening up to all shoppers on Saturday.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.