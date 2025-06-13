This is what it looks like when boats fly

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s … a flying boat?

That’s what Washington residents saw as boats were flown away by helicopter after getting stranded on an island in the Puget Sound.

As The Associated Press reports, the Washington Department of Natural Resources spearheaded the initiative, which aimed to remove the abandoned boats that had been carried by the current and washed up on the uninhabited island. In all, 14 boats were extracted by air using a firefighting helicopter.

Washington marina owner Kate Gervais says watching the flying boats has been a “very, very weird sight.”