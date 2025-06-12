Rowena Fire, 6/12, 4:30 am update

6/12 at 4:30 a.m.

Due to the impact of the Rowena Fire, Wasco County reports that currently they have 733 homes under Level 3 GO NOW evacuation, 1195 homes under Level 2 Be Set evacuation, and 157 homes under Level 1 Be Ready evacuation.

Level 3 go now evacuation levels are still set for Seven Mile Hill Rd to Mountain View Dr., south to Chenowith Creek Rd and Browns Creek Rd., east to W 7th St. Also Level 3 go now orders for 5500 block of Highway 30 to Discovery Rd and Rowena Ferry Rd east to From 5500 Hwy 30.

Level 2 Be set evacuation orders for Port area of The Dalles as well as Snipes, west to Chenoweth Loop Rd., Chenowith Creek Rd, to Browns Creek Rd.

Level 1 Be ready evacuation orders for Snipes St, east to River Rd, south to Bargeway Rd., west to I-84 and Intersection of Seven Mile Hill Rd, east to Browns Creek Rd, East to Snipes St. to Cherry Heights Rd, south to Browns Creek Rd.

I-84 is now open between Hood River and The Dalles. U.S. 30 remains closed due to fire.

Just after 4 p.m., Gov. Tina Kotek invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act, allowing the state fire marshal to mobilize resources.

6/11 at 7 p.m.

A fire has been reported at Milepost 78 on I-84 W. Please use caution if you’re in the area.

Rowena Fire 1600 update. https://perimetermap.com/wascocou…/incidents/polygon/62320

LEVEL 3 GO NOW! Evacuation from Rowena Ferry Rd. east to River Rd. Seven Mile Hill Rd to Mountain View Dr., south to Chenowith Creek Rd and Browns Creek Rd., east to W 7th St.

LEVEL 2 BE SET Evacuation Snipes, west to Chenoweth Loop Rd., Chenowith Creek Rd, to Browns Creek Rd.

LEVEL 1 BE READY for Port area of The Dalles.

SHELTERS: The Red Cross has opened a shelter at The Dalles Middle School 1100 East 12th Street, The Dalles, Oregon. If you are affected by the wildfires burning in The Gorge, please come to the shelter. Pets are allowed and volunteers are in place to help.

For updated information, call 1-800-RedCross or download the free Red Cross Emergency App.

The Wasco County Fairgrounds (81849 Fairgrounds Rd, Tygh Valley, OR 97063) is open for livestock and horses.

I-84 and Hwy 30 is closed from Rowena to MP 82. Use alternate route.

