6/10 Columbia River Gorge Commission

Story by Rodger Nichols for Gorge Country Media

The Columbia River Gorge Commission met yesterday, and one of the topics on everyone’s mind was the fire season. Donna Mickley is Forest Supervisor for the Gorge. The Forest Service manages all the federal lands in the National Scenic Area.

“I’m sure you’re all aware it’s hotter than normal. We are expecting an active fire season in Oregon and Washington this year. The Scenic Area has already moved to seven day staffing. We’ve responded to 18 fires so far, which is a little above normal. Right now, it’s all hands on deck. Everyone’s getting focused and staying focused on how we respond and being prepared.”

The Gorge Commission itself suffered a budget setback earlier this year when the Washington State House voted to defund the Gorge Commission. The Washington Senate had voted to fully fund the Commission, and a conference committee settled on cutting funding by 25 percent. And since the agreement between Oregon and Washington mandates that budget contributions from each state must be equal, Oregon had to cut back its contribution by the same amount. Executive Director Krystyna Wolniakowski shared what that means for the staff.

“Just at first glance, we know we have to take cuts in our time and compensation, but we are confident that we will be able to have enough staffing to do all the mandatory program and administration responsibilities.”

The Commission next meets on July 8 for one of the two in-person meetings it holds each year. That one will be at the pavilion in the Cascade Locks Marine Park