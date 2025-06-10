6/10 Sports Brief

Aaron Rodgers says his decision to play in Pittsburgh this season was ‘best for my soul’

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Aaron Rodgers says his decision to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers is centered on his love for the game. The four-time NFL MVP signed a one-year deal to join the Steelers earlier this month and joined his new teammates on the field for the opening day of minicamp. The 41-year-old Rodgers spent most of his time getting to know his surroundings, but head coach Mike Tomlin said Rodgers is the team’s starting quarterback. Rodgers said the decision to come back for a 21st season was not driven by ego but what was best for his soul.

Deion Sanders absent from football camps in Boulder, Colorado. No reason specified by school

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Deion Sanders hasn’t attended football camps in Boulder, Colorado, this spring. The University of Colorado said it couldn’t comment on a reason for his absence. ESPN, citing a source it did not name, said Sanders has been ill and out of the office recently. Over the weekend, his son Deion Sanders Jr. posted a livestream video on YouTube in which he said his father remains at his Texas home and “feeling well,” according to USA Today. Sanders has struggled with his left foot since having two toes amputated in 2021 because of blood clot issues while at Jackson State.

Yankees’ Aaron Judge hits third-longest homer of MLB season, a 469-foot shot in first inning vs KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Aaron Judge has hit the third-longest homer in the majors this season in the first inning of the Yankees’ game against the Royals. It was a 469-foot shot to left field on Tuesday night that landed on top of the Kansas City franchise’s Hall of Fame. Judge’s two-run homer had an exit velocity of 117.9 mph, tying it for the third-hardest hit ball in the majors. It was his 24th of the season, and came two days after the two-time and reigning MVP hit a pair of homers in a loss to the Red Sox. Judge hit one 468 earlier this seaosn. Mike Trout has the longest homer at 484 feet, while Angels teammate Logan O’Hoppe hit one 470.

NBA Finals are shifting to Indianapolis, with the Pacers and Thunder tied 1-1 going into Game 3

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder showed their bounce-back capability in Game 2. The Indiana Pacers know they better do the same in Game 3. The NBA Finals resume Wednesday night with the series tied at a game apiece, the matchup shifting to Indianapolis for what will be the first finals game in that city in 25 years. And the Pacers know it’s on them to respond after Game 2 wasn’t much of a contest. It’s obviously possible: The Pacers haven’t lost back-to-back games in three months, going 9-0 after losses in that span. This would be a good time for them to extend that run.

Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs keeping his discussions with team about viral boat video private

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — New England Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs is declining to share specifics about his conversations with coach Mike Vrabel and the team in the aftermath of a viral video that showed him passing what appeared to be a bag of pink crystals to women on a boat last month. He confirmed the occurrence of internal discussions, but wouldn’t say want those conversations entailed. But he says he has made progress on returning from offseason knee surgery and plans to get full medical clearance in time for the start of training camp in late July.

Aaron Rodgers is off the free agent and dating markets. Steelers QB says he recently got married

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Aaron Rodgers added another ring to his collection before he even signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The four-time NFL MVP quarterback and Super Bowl champion said Tuesday after his first practice with the Steelers that he got married “a couple months ago.” Rodgers wore a wedding ring when he signed with the Steelers and again during drills on Tuesday. Rodgers has revealed little about his bride. During an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” last fall, he mentioned he was dating a woman named Brittani but offered no other details.

Roman Anthony’s first MLB hit and sliding catch lead Red Sox to victory over Rays

BOSTON (AP) — Roman Anthony hit a two-run double for his first major league hit and added a sliding catch in right field to help the Boston Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1. The win came one night after baseball’s top prospect went hitless and committed an error in an 11-inning loss. On Tuesday night, he went 1 for 4 with his family in the stands and gave Boston a 2-0 lead in the first inning with a sharp double to left. Trevor Story added two hits for the Red Sox, including a solo homer.

Micah Parsons shows up for minicamp with Cowboys, has lengthy chat with Jerry Jones

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Micah Parsons has shown up for mandatory minicamp with the Dallas Cowboys. He had about a 30-minute conversation with owner Jerry Jones on the practice field while his teammates were going through drills. The two-time All-Pro edge rusher says none of the conversation with Jones was about the contract extension Parsons hopes to sign soon. Parsons is going into the final year of his rookie contract. Parsons’ presence wasn’t constant during the voluntary portion of the offseason. But he says he has no plans to skip mandatory sessions, including at training camp in California next month.

Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton has 2 hits, 3 RBIs as he starts rehab assignment at Double-A Somerset

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton had a pair of singles and three RBIs for Double-A Somerset in his first game this year, and New York manager Aaron Boone said that it was too early to tell when the slugger might return to the big leagues. Stanton had been sidelined since before spring training because of severe tendon injuries to both of his elbows. But he has been ramping up his work at the Yankees’ player development complex and Boone was optimistic the rehab assignment will not be long.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen shows off new ring following marriage to actor Hailee Steinfeld

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen’s broad grin was familiar. The wedding band on the quarterback’s ring finger was brand new. The Buffalo Bills star is a newlywed after marrying actor/singer Hailee Steinfeld in Southern California on May 31. In attempting to keep the focus on football, Allen had little to say about this wedding day. He finally opened up when assessing a four-month stretch that included him being named NFL MVP and signing a lucrative contract extension. He called Steinfeld his best friend, and said she makes everything easier.