Federal judge approves $2.8 billion antitrust settlement, clearing way for US colleges to pay millions to their athletes

A federal judge has signed off on arguably the biggest change in the history of college sports, clearing the way for schools to begin paying their athletes millions of dollars as soon as next month. U.S. Judge Claudia Wilken approved the final proposal that had been hung up on roster limits. The sweeping terms of the so-called House settlement include approval for each school to share up to $20.5 million with athletes over the next year and $2.7 billion that will be paid to thousands of former players who were barred from that revenue for years.