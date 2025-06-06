Duck proves to be real ducking pain in Florida neighborhood

June 6, 2025 GNCadm1n Oddities Comments Off on Duck proves to be real ducking pain in Florida neighborhood

While Florida is home to terrifying creatures including alligators, a much less intimidating animal has been laying siege to a Sunshine State community.

According to Fox 4, the residents of a Cape Coral neighborhood have been living in fear of Jimmy the duck, who’s been doing a lot more than just quacking. Jimmy’s exploits include biting people, one of whom had to go to the hospital.

In a follow-up report, Fox 4 says that Jimmy has since been corralled by a worker with a local animal rescue organization, who brought him to live at an animal sanctuary. 

We’re guessing Jimmy’s time in Cape Coral made people yell the word that often autocorrects to “duck.”