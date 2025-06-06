Duck proves to be real ducking pain in Florida neighborhood

While Florida is home to terrifying creatures including alligators, a much less intimidating animal has been laying siege to a Sunshine State community.

According to Fox 4, the residents of a Cape Coral neighborhood have been living in fear of Jimmy the duck, who’s been doing a lot more than just quacking. Jimmy’s exploits include biting people, one of whom had to go to the hospital.

In a follow-up report, Fox 4 says that Jimmy has since been corralled by a worker with a local animal rescue organization, who brought him to live at an animal sanctuary.

We’re guessing Jimmy’s time in Cape Coral made people yell the word that often autocorrects to “duck.”