6/05 Sports Brief

Aaron Rodgers ends months-long dance with Steelers by agreeing to a 1-year deal

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Aaron Rodgers is back for a 21st season. The four-time NFL MVP agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The decision ends months of “Will he? Or won’t he?” speculation for Rodgers, who even visited the team’s facility in March but took his time before deciding to join Mike Tomlin in Pittsburgh. Rodgers is coming off a season in which he threw 28 touchdowns against 11 interceptions for the Jets, who limped to a 5-12 finish.

Defending champion Panthers are unfazed after losing Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final to the Oilers

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Florida Panthers got outplayed for stretches of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final and ultimately lost to the Edmonton Oilers in overtime after a puck over the glass penalty. The defending champions in the final for a third year in a row are not expecting to make any major changes for Game 2 on Friday night. Coach Paul Maurice figures the biggest adjustment will be back to to the Panthers’ winning form that got them this far. A win would send the series to Florida all tied up.

Caitlin Clark’s quad strain will be re-evaluated this weekend. She considers herself day-to-day

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark said she remains day-to-day with a left quadriceps strain but will be re-evaluated this weekend after the team’s game at the Chicago Sky on Saturday. Clark spoke to reporters Thursday for the first time since sustaining the injury during Indiana’s loss to the New York Liberty on May 24. She was expected to miss at least two weeks. The Fever have gone 1-2 in the three games that Clark has missed since the injury. She is averaging 19.0 points, 9.3 assists and 6.0 rebounds this season.

`Mr. 57′ Cristobal Del Solar flirts with 59, settles for 61 and share of Canadian Open lead

CALEDON, Ontario (AP) — Cristobal Del Solar came off the Korn Ferry Tour with the nickname “Mr. 57.” He flirted with a 59 on Thursday in the RBC Canadian Open. Ten under with two holes left on the par-70 layout, Del Solar bogeyed the par-4 17th and parred the par-5 18th for a 9-under 61 and a share of the first-round lead with Thorbjorn Olesen. Del Solar, the 31-year-old PGA Tour rookie from Chile, and Olsen took advantage of soft greens on the North Course at TPC Toronto after rain Wednesday night that continued into the morning. Del Solar earned the “Mr. 57” moniker in February 2024 when he shot a 57 in the Astara Golf Championship in Colombia for the lowest score in a PGA Tour-sanctioned event.

Mets’ Francisco Lindor sits vs Dodgers with broken toe, not headed to the injured list just yet

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Francisco Lindor is not immediately headed to the injured list after his toe was broken by a pitch in the New York Mets’ game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Lindor wasn’t available to play for the Mets on Thursday, but manager Carlos Mendoza called him day-to-day. Lindor told reporters that he will continue to play if he can manage the pain this weekend against Colorado. Lindor’s right pinky toe was broken by a pitch from right-hander Tony Gonsolin in the first inning of the third game of the Mets’ four-game series at Dodger Stadium. Lindor played the rest of the game.

Federal judges rule in favor of NASCAR in lawsuit filed by Jordan-owned 23XI and Front Row

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A three-judge federal appellate panel has ruled in favor of NASCAR in the antitrust lawsuit filed by two teams, one owned by Michael Jordan. The judges at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit in Richmond, Virginia, on Thursday vacated an injunction that required 23XI and Front Row be recognized as chartered teams as their case snakes through the legal system. Both race teams sued NASCAR late last year after refusing to sign new agreements on charter renewals. Jordan owns 23XI. The charter system is similar to franchises in other sports, but the charters are revocable by NASCAR.

French Open: No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka ends Swiatek’s reign and meets No. 2 Coco Gauff for the trophy

PARIS (AP) — Coco Gauff has reached her second final at Roland-Garros by beating Loïs Boisson 6-1, 6-2 to end the surprising, upset-filled run by a French wild-card entry who is ranked No. 361. The victory on Thursday by No. 2 Gauff sets up a blockbuster championship match against No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka. It will be just the second 1 vs. 2 women’s final at the French Open in the last 30 years. Sabalenka got there by ending Iga Swiatek’s 26-match winning streak at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament. Sabalenka’s 7-6 (1), 4-6, 6-0 win in the semifinals prevents Swiatek from becoming the first woman to win four consecutive championships at Roland-Garros.

LA28 organizers confident Trump’s latest travel ban won’t affect Los Angeles Olympics

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Planning and preparation for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics has made “significant progress” and organizers say they’re confident that President Donald Trump’s latest travel ban won’t prevent games participants from entering the U.S. LA28 chairman Casey Wasserman says the federal government already recognizes that the Olympics require special consideration. Sixteen International Olympic Committee members wrapped up a three-day visit to Los Angeles on Thursday, having inspected multiple venue locations in their second visit since November. Wasserman also says he’s “incredibly confident” the games will turn a profit.

What’s next for influencer Livvy Dunne after college gymnastics career? ‘Everything,’ she says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — With her college gymnastics days behind her, influencer and Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Livvy Dunne is moving on with life — but that doesn’t mean she’ll be far from the public eye. Dunne has more than 13 million followers on social media, and she created a multimillion-dollar personal brand while competing as a gymnast at LSU. Now she’s trying to help other female athletes do the same, helping to educate them about name, image and likeness deals and personal branding. Asked about her future, Dunne told The Associated Press, “What’s next? Everything.”