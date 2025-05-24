Tow no! Crazy towing incident goes viral

This is why you should always call a tow truck.

An insane video made the rounds this week of a white SUV attempting to tow a blue sedan with a chain on a Houston highway. In the middle of the tow, the sedan’s axle broke off, causing it to swerve wildly behind the SUV while still attached.

ABC’s Houston affiliate KTRK reports that apparently the driver of the sedan, identified as 32-year-old Dontae Brown, called his girlfriend to help with the tow because they couldn’t afford to call a tow truck.

According to a witness, after thoroughly terrifying other drivers with their dangerous stunt, the two finally stopped on a smaller road. Brown, who was in the driver’s seat of the sedan for the whole wild ride, got out and started arguing with his girlfriend.

While they were not immediately cited for the reckless driving, Brown was arrested on an outstanding warrant.