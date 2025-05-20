That gross kitchen sponge? Here’s what to do with it

If you ever wonder, “Should I toss out this kitchen sponge because it smells?” the answer is definitely yes.

A foul odor is often the first sign that bacteria are making themselves at home in your sponge — no matter how often you rinse it.

“If the sponge has a bad odor or looks grimy, even after cleaning it, it’s time to replace it,” Jessica Ek, senior director of digital communications at the American Cleaning Institute, said.

Charles Gerba, a microbiologist and professor at the University of Arizona, added, “Odor is one indicator. Certain bacteria cause the odor in sponges, and that increases with age. Also, when the edges start looking worn, it’s a good sign to toss it.”

To maintain hygiene, sponges need regular sanitization. “Sanitize your sponge weekly by letting it soak for five minutes in a solution of one-quart water to three tablespoons of chlorine bleach, then let it air dry. Wash your hands after you’re done,” Ek said.

Gerba recommends additional options: “You can place sponges in the washing machine. … Another method is microwaving the sponge for 20 seconds or soaking it in a cup of water with a tablespoon of bleach.”

The experts say there are more durable alternatives than sponges.

“There are dish scrubbing options that can be cleaned in the dishwasher, like scrub brushes or silicone scrubbers. These last longer and dry faster, which helps reduce bacterial growth,” said Ek.

Gerba agreed but added, “Urethane sponges work the best and grow fewer bacteria.”

Microwaving or boiling sponges to kill bacteria has become a common practice, but it has some drawbacks.

“Microwaving might reduce some of the germs, but it won’t be as effective as bleach,” Ek said.