Ba-da-ba-ba-meow: Lost cat found at local McDonald’s

While McDonald’s is the home of the Big Mac and Chicken McNuggets, one particular location was also home to a lost cat.

The Lenawee Humane Society in Michigan found the feline in a local McDonald’s parking lot with very matted fur. After giving him a new haircut and bestowing him with the name Snack Wrap, the organization put out a notice to try to get him adopted.

That notice then captured the attention of Snack Wrap’s original pet parent, who’d lost the cat three years ago.

“Snack Wrap’s original owner, who had been missing him for the past THREE years, came across our post and recognized him immediately, even with his new fancy haircut!” Lenawee Humane Society says. “As soon as she saw the post she contacted us and came in to see if it was her missing cat. She was overjoyed when she realized it was!!”

By the way, Snack Wrap’s original name is Buddy, but as anyone with pets knows, our animals always go by many, many different names.