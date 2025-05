Stories like this definitely aren’t a dime a dozen.

According to ABC affiliate WFAA, an 18-wheeler overturned on a highway in Alvord, Texas, spilling $800,000 worth of dimes.

For those who don’t want to do the math, that means 8 million dimes were scattered across the road.

Each coin was picked up one by one by local crew members while the road was closed, leading to traffic issues. The truck’s driver and its passenger went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.