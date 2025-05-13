Opposites attract: World’s tallest dog meets world’s smallest dog

The dog world now has its own most ambitious crossover event.

Reginald the Great Dane, who holds the record for the world’s tallest living male dog, has now met Pearl the Chihuahua, the world’s shortest living dog.

The meeting was documented by Guinness World Records, which certified each pup with their respective record. Reggie, as he’s known, stands 3 feet and 3 inches tall, while Pearl tops out at around 3.6 inches tall.

Pearl and her pet mom, Vanesa Semler, traveled from their home in Orlando to meet Reggie and his pet parent, Sam Johnson, where they live in Idaho. Everything went swimmingly as Pearl ran through Reggie’s legs while the Great Dane curiously observed the tiny creature running through his house.

“I was surprised Pearl wasn’t more afraid of Reggie,” Sam says. “But she was so excited and interested in him, and he was just like ‘Whoa, I have no idea what that is!'”

We think Reggie and Pearl have now set a new record for cutest doggy playdate.