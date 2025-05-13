Hand puppet does best bird of prey impression to feed baby vulture

A baby vulture born at the Bronx Zoo is getting its first meals by something that certainly looks like a vulture but definitely is not.

As the zoo explains, keepers are using a hand puppet modeled after an adult vulture to feed the chick, which “helps prevent young birds from imprinting on humans, and ensures it grows into a healthy adult.”

“A keeper disguises themselves with a costume, hiding their face and other human features, and uses the hand puppet to feed the bird inside a brooder which serves as a nest for the chick,” the zoo says.

We propose that turning your hand into a vulture puppet to feed a baby chick should be the official new definition of “flipping the bird.”