Almost half of Americans aren’t washing their hands enough

Monday is World Hygiene Day, and apparently not enough folks are taking the proper steps to make sure they are as clean and free of germs as they could be.

According to a new State of Handwashing Report, put out by the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases, most folks aren’t washing their hands as much as they should be.

The report finds that while 62% of Americans know that washing their hands for 20 seconds can reduce the spread of germs, 48% of Americans say they often forget or choose not to wash their hands when they probably should, like after visiting a grocery store or doctor’s office.

So, why aren’t folks washing their hands enough?

The most common reason offered in the poll is forgetting, but 20% simply choose not to, saying they skip it because it’s unnecessary, they don’t have time or they’re worried about being able to dry their hands.

Of course there are times when most Americans won’t forget to wash up. The most common time is after using the bathroom (69%), followed by handling food (48%) and handling human or animal waste (39%).