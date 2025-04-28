Where’s the beef? Running through Pennsylvania, apparently

An unusual sight definitely had Pennsylvania residents exclaiming, “Holy cow!”

As ABC affiliate WPVI reports, a herd of about 25 cows got loose from a farm in Bucks County and descended upon the local neighborhood of Doylestown.

“I looked out the door and saw a bunch of cows running down the street,” says Doylestown resident Robert Porrini Jr. “Like 10 cows at the corner there.”

The farm’s co-owner, Annette Worthington, then went searching for the missing livestock until the cows literally came home. That did eventually happen, and they’ve all been returned safe.