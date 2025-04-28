Where’s the beef? Running through Pennsylvania, apparently

April 28, 2025 GNCadm1n Oddities Comments Off on Where’s the beef? Running through Pennsylvania, apparently

An unusual sight definitely had Pennsylvania residents exclaiming, “Holy cow!”

As ABC affiliate WPVI reports, a herd of about 25 cows got loose from a farm in Bucks County and descended upon the local neighborhood of Doylestown.

“I looked out the door and saw a bunch of cows running down the street,” says Doylestown resident Robert Porrini Jr. “Like 10 cows at the corner there.”

The farm’s co-owner, Annette Worthington, then went searching for the missing livestock until the cows literally came home. That did eventually happen, and they’ve all been returned safe.