A man by the name of Speedy Gonzales has been arrested, but not, ironically, for speeding.

The Buford, Georgia, resident, who shares a name with a very fast cartoon character, was instead taken in on felony shoplifting charges.

According to Georgia’s Gainesville Police Department, Gonzales allegedly stole over $20,000 from multiple Walmart stores.

If only Speedy Gonzales was speedy enough to outrun the cops.