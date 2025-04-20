Sweden’s moose migration livestream has kicked off: All you need to know

Let the moose-spotting begin.

As thousands of Swedish moose begin their annual migration for the summer, moose aficionados and casual fans from across the globe are tuning in to witness the journey.

SVT, a national public broadcaster in Sweden, has launched its annual livestream, streaming nonstop footage from cameras set up in the woods of northern Sweden in order to catch glimpses of the four-legged creatures.

“For several thousand years the moose have walked the same path to get to the rich pastures of summer. Follow the walk live from Kullberg in the north of Sweden,” a description for the livestream reads.

One Facebook fan page dedicated to the moose migration stream has accumulated over 70,000 members.

The stream is a constant feed of cameras stitched around the rivers and forests in the north of Sweden, where moose cross every year around this time

Oftentimes the stream shows nothing but serene nature, but moments of increased excitement, like a group of moose submerged in the water as they cross, or two birds interacting, are marked on the stream’s timeline.

The livestream also keeps a running tab of how many moose have crossed the river.

There are roughly 300,000 moose in the Scandinavian country’s woods, according to Sweden’s official country website.

According to SVT, the moose, who were GPS-tagged as part of an experiment in 2022, began the spring south of Kullberg that year.

As the summer progressed, most of the moose began to move north to graze, before turning around and heading back south in October.

Fans of the moose migration livestream flooded the Facebook fan page with words of encouragement as the moose begin their migration this year.

“I just [shrieked] ‘MOOSE–MOOSE!!!'” one fan wrote Wednesday, joking that their neighbors “must think I’m nuts.”