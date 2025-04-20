Robbery foiled by poor choice of getaway car

We’ve seen enough heist movies to know that the getaway is a very important part of the whole operation. Apparently, though, a bank robber in Sweden, New York, didn’t get that memo.

As reported by the Democrat & Chronicle, the alleged thief’s score of over $450,000 in cash from a local M&T Bank fell apart due to his blue Honda Civic breaking down just minutes after the robbery took place.

The suspect’s car troubles caused him to get out and start wiping down the vehicle and removing its license plate, which caught the attention of a witness who then called 911. Cops then tracked him down alongside another car, a black SUV, as well as all the cash.

“This was a well-planned operation, except for the blue car,” says Investigator Sgt. David Bolton in an understatement.