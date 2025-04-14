Attack(ing) hawk down

A hawk terrorizing the English village of Flamstead has finally been captured.

According to the BBC, the bird, a Harris’s Hawk, had been swooping down at residents over the last few weeks, injuring them to the point of bleeding and hospitalization. The situation even disrupted the Royal Mail service, which may have fought through rain, snow and sleet but apparently draws the line at birds of prey.

Luckily, the hawk’s reign of terror is now over after it was finally captured, fittingly by someone with the last name Harris.

“It’s a relief for us and the whole village,” says Harris, whose first name is Steve.

Harris was able to catch the hawk in a cage left behind by a falconer in the area. Previous capture methods by residents included leaving out food, which did nothing but make the hawk “as fat as a barrel.”

The town’s council has thanked Harris for his “quick thinking” in getting the hawk “trapped quickly and safely.”