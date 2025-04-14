AI-generated lawyer does not please the court

It turns out that using a lawyer generated by artificial intelligence may not have been an intelligent move.

That’s what plaintiff Jerome Dewald learned when he tried to use AI representation without informing the judges in his case in a New York appeals court.

According to The Associated Press, Dewald had submitted a video as part of his argument, which the judges were watching when they realized that the man in said video was not a real person.

It didn’t take long before Justice Sallie Manzanet-Daniels realized something wasn’t right and asked Dewald, “Is that counsel for the case?”

“I generated that,” Dewald responded. “That’s not a real person.”

The judge then shut down the video before declaring, “I don’t appreciate being misled.”

In an apology letter to the court, Dewald said he was nervous about representing himself without a lawyer and thought that remarks presented by AI would come across better than his own delivery.

“The court was really upset about it,” Dewald told the AP. “They chewed me up pretty good.”

The intelligence may be artificial, but the consequences are very real.