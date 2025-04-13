Making felonies out of lemonade

(NOTE LANGUAGE) A man unhappy with the customer service at a lemonade stand now faces felony charges.

According to the New York Daily News, the man happened upon some kids selling the sweet beverage in Clearwater, Florida. After paying for one drink, he “then became angry when he was not allowed to refill his cup,” the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office says in an affidavit.

The man allegedly grabbed the wrist of a stand attendant and threatened to “beat her up.” He then fled the scene before being arrested, whereupon he reportedly told the cops that the victim was “talking s***.” He’s pleaded not guilty to felony battery.

As the old adage goes, when life gives you lemons, make lemonade, though it doesn’t make any mention of free refills.