Clean up after your dog, or face the wrath of Colorado’s poop vigilante

Someone in Colorado’s Summit County has reportedly taken on the, ahem, duty of punishing people who don’t clean up after their dogs.

According to the Denver Gazette, a local woman reported that someone was throwing bags of dog poop onto her property. In investigating the identity of the suspect, dubbed the “mysterious poop chucker,” the Summit County Sheriff’s Office interviewed neighbors who suggested that this wasn’t a random crime.

“[The suspect] seems to be on a crusade against those who do not pick up after their dogs,” said one neighbor. The targeted woman is also said to be someone who infamously leaves her dog’s waste exactly where it is.

Police have since informed the woman that she’s “likely being targeted due to not picking up after her dog,” which is a nice way of saying, “What goes around comes around.”