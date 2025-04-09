Crunch into a silent candy bar for April Fools’ Day

Ah, April Fools’ Day, when it’s OK to just make up entirely fictional products. This year was no exception, and among the participating companies was Crunch Bar.

Ahead of April 1, the candy brand introduced the silent Crunch Bar, which offers all the flavor of the original treat without the loud crunch that gives it its name.

An accompanying video claims that the quiet Crunch was created by using boiled white rice, leading to a noise reduction of 75 percent.

“It wasn’t easy, but we did it,” Crunch says. “The first-ever silent CRUNCH bar is coming soon. Because not all heroes wear capes — some just cook their rice first.”

When the calendar flipped to April, Crunch clarified that the silent bar was indeed an April Fools’ joke.

For those hoping to snack on a Crunch without waking your entire family, the dream lives on.