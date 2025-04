We’re guessing there won’t be a Happy Meal in this Ronald McDonald impersonator’s future.

According to Florida Today, a 40-year-old man dressed up as the McDonald’s clown mascot was arrested after allegedly causing a disturbance at a Palm Bay shopping center by screaming and swearing.

Body-cam footage shows a cop telling the man he “look[s] like a clown,” to which he responds, “I am a clown, stupid.” Hard to argue with that.

The man has been charged with trespassing.