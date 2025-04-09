Thou shell not throw the conch

A woman allegedly turned a popular Florida beach souvenir into a weapon.

According to The Smoking Gun, the 40-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly swinging a conch shell and then throwing it another person during a domestic dispute.

The 63-year-old victim suffered a cut on his hand when he attempted to stop the conch from flying at him.

While the shattering of the conch shell represented the loss of innocence in Lord of the Flies, the throwing of a conch may represent the loss of freedom for the woman, who’s been charged with felony battery.