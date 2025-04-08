Pennsylvania road now does the wave

An updated road design is making waves in Montgomery Township, Pennsylvania.

As reported by the Montgomery Township Police Department, the street lines on Grays Lane have been repainted as curved instead of straight.

“These traffic calming measures are being installed due to the numerous complaints/concerns we receive from residents about the ‘speedway’ Grays Lane has become,” the PD’s post reads. “It was discussed at length with our Traffic Engineers, Highway Safety Officers, and Public Works.”

There’s no word on whether the drivers themselves have to do the wave too while driving down Grays Lane.