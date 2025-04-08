A #1 nuisance: Urine bandit terrorizes Portland neighborhood

A particularly unique and gross crime has the residents of a Portland, Oregon, neighborhood peeved.

As ABC affiliate KATU reports, Alex Van Duyn and his neighbors continue to wake up to the sight and, we can only imagine, the smell of gallon-sized bottles of urine left in their recycling bins.

The issue first came to Van Duyn’s attention when he noticed that his recycling bins had not been collected after garbage night. Upon inspecting why, he found six pee bottles.

When Van Duyn stopped putting out his recycling bins, the urine bandit then dropped his deposit in the bins of neighboring houses.

“So, it sort of started to unravel, and I don’t know why he’s hitting the same location so many times,” Van Duyn says. “That doesn’t make sense to me and why he is doing it.”

Van Duyn did get a picture of the alleged culprit via a surveillance camera, but hasn’t been able to spot the license plate of the car he’s driving. In the meantime, Van Duyn filed a police report.

If he’s caught, we’ll see if the perpetrator is charged with a misde-pee-nor or a felo-pee.