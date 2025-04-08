Call an ambulance! Yes for me!

Talk about a bungled burglary.

According to ABC affiliate KLTV, a man who’d broken into a car dealership in Tyler, Texas, ended up having to call for help after being hurt in the robbery attempt.

The suspect’s injuries included cuts suffered from broken glass after throwing a rock through the dealership’s window.

Upon the Tyler Police Department’s arrival, the suspect was transported to a hospital, where he’ll be treated before going to jail.

Beyond hurting and, presumably, embarrassing himself, the suspect did manage to get away with some candy stolen from a salesperson’s desk. So at least he could enjoy a sweet treat on the way to jail.