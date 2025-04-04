Fatal Crash – Highway 97 – Sherman County

Sherman County, Ore. 4 April 2025- On Friday, March 28, 2025, at 3:36 p.m., Oregon State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash on Highway 97, near milepost 6, in Sherman County.

The preliminary investigation indicated a southbound Kenworth commecial motor vehicle and trailer, operated by Satwant Singh (33) of Yuba City (CA), failed to negotiate a curve, entered the northbound lane, and struck a northbound Peterbilt commercial motor vehicle and trailer, operated by Francisco Sandoval (65) of Snohomish (WA), nearly head on. The southbound Kenworth then struck a northbound GMC 3500, operated by Shawn Hutchinson (63) of Wilton (CA), in a secondary collision. The collision caused both commercial motor vehicles to catch fire.

The operator of the Kenworth (Singh) was delcared deceased at the scene.

A passenger in the Kenworth, Rajvir Singh (31) of Yuba City (CA), was seriously injured and transported to an area hospital.

The operator of the Peterbilt (Sandoval) suffered reported minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The operator of the GMC (Hutchinson) suffered reported minor injuries and as transported to an area hospital.

The highway was impacted for approximately seven hours during the on-scene investigation.

OSP was assisted by the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office, Sherman County Fire, and ODOT.

# # #