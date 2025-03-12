Sturgeon retention closes in John Day Pool

Action: Closes retention of sturgeon.

Effective date: March 14-April 30, 2025.

Species affected: White sturgeon

Location: Columbia River from John Day Dam to McNary Dam and all adjacent Washington tributaries.

Reason for action: The projected total catch through March 14 is 95 fish as compared to the harvest guideline of 105 fish (90%). Therefore, not enough fish remain on the guideline to allow for additional retention opportunities. These populations are managed under sustainable harvest guidelines.

Additional information: John Day Pool remains open for catch-and-release fishing for sturgeon on days that are closed to retention, as do many other stretches of the mainstem Columbia River.

Fishery managers encourage anglers to sign up for Fishing Rule Change email notifications and to check for emergency rules on the WDFW website prior to fishing. Refer to the 2024-25 Washington Sport Fishing Rules pamphlet for fishing rules.