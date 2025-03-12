Press Release: March 11, 2025

Klickitat PUD Leadership Change

General Manager Jim Smith is no longer with Klickitat PUD effective March 4, 2025. The Commissioners wish Mr. Smith the best in the future.

In January, the KPUD board appointed Gwyndalyn Miller to the Chief Administrative Officer position with full oversite of KPUD daily operations.

On March 11, 2025 the Klickitat PUD Board appointed Gwyndalyn Miller to the General Manager position. The KPUD board is very pleased that they have had the opportunity to promote a highly qualified person from the current staff.