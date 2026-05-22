5/21 Sports Brief

World Cup co-host Mexico traces its soccer roots to miners from Cornwall

PACHUCA, Mexico (AP) — Mexico is set to co-host the World Cup with the United States and Canada next month. While soccer is growing in North America, it has long been the top sport in Mexico. The country will become the first to host three men’s World Cups. The roots of Mexican soccer trace back to the 19th century in Mineral del Monte, where British miners introduced the game. The Pachuca Football Club, founded in 1892, played a key role in spreading soccer. Besides soccer, the miners left a legacy of Cornish pasties, which locals adapted with Mexican flavors.

Guardiola to leave Manchester City after season, bringing close to 10-year trophy-laden spell

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Pep Guardiola said he is leaving Manchester City at the end of the season, bringing to a close a trophy-laden, 10-year spell in which he established the club as one of major forces in Europe while changing the face the English soccer. Guardiola had one year left on his City contract. He will take charge of his final game against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday.

Canadiens pounce as Hurricanes emerge from long playoff break with breakdowns, miscues

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes emerged from having 11 days between playoff series by giving up four goals in the first 11-plus minutes of a 6-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens to open the Eastern Conference Final. Thursday’s loss marked Carolina’s first game since closing out a sweep of the Philadelphia Flyers on May 9. The 11 days off were the longest for a team before starting the next playoff round since at least 1920. Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour pointed to “blown coverages” in the early minutes. That came as the Canadiens repeatedly got clean breakouts and multiple breakaway chances early.

NFL MVP Matthew Stafford agrees to 1-year contract extension with Rams through 2027

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Reigning NFL Most Valuable Player Matthew Stafford has agreed to a one-year contract extension through the 2027 season with the Los Angeles Rams. ESPN reported the deal is worth $55 million. The deal indicates that the 38-year-old Stafford is at least strongly thinking about staying with the Rams past the upcoming season. Stafford has been in a year-to-year mentality about his future ever since he led the Rams to a Super Bowl championship in February 2022, and the Rams surprised the league by drafting Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson with the 13th overall pick last month.

Eagles’ Nolan Smith Jr. arrested for driving nearly double the speed limit in Georgia

Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher Nolan Smith Jr. was arrested last week in Georgia for driving 135 mph in a 70 mph zone. The Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that Smith was cited for speeding and reckless driving. He posted bond and was released shortly after his arrest on May 15. Smith played at Georgia. He was selected by the Eagles in the 2023 NFL draft. Philadelphia begins organized team activities Tuesday. A sheriff’s office representative said Smith will not need to appear in court if he pays his fines. Smith is the latest former or current Georgia player to be arrested for driving offenses.

Howard Fendrich, award-winning AP national sports writer and tennis expert, dies at 55

Howard Fendrich, a longtime national sports writer for The Associated Press, has died at 55. His persistent reporting and detail-rich prose brought readers inside dozens of taut Grand Slam tennis finals, record-breaking Olympic moments and harrowing trips down the Alpine ski slopes. Fendrich’s wife, Rosanna Maietta, said he died Thursday at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. He was diagnosed with cancer shortly after returning from Milan in February where he covered his 11th Olympics. Fendrich covered more than 70 Grand Slam tennis tournaments, documenting the careers of Serena Williams, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and more. His numerous writing honors included two Grimsley Awards for best overall body of work among AP sports writers.