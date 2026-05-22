Tulsi Gabbard Resigns From Trump’s Cabinet for Heartbreaking Reason

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has announced she will resign from President Donald Trump’s Cabinet effective June 30.

Gabbard posted her resignation letter on X, explaining that the reason for her resignation is to care for her husband, who is fighting “an extremely rare form of bone cancer.”

Gabbard says her husband, Abraham, “faces major challenges in the coming weeks and months,” and she “must step away from public service to be by his side and fully support him through this battle.”

“Unfortunately, I must submit my resignation, effective June 30, 2026,” the letter says.

Gabbard’s letter to the president adds that she is “deeply grateful for the trust you placed in me and for the opportunity to lead the Office of the Director of National Intelligence for the last year and a half.”

The intelligence chief believes she “made significant progress at the ODNI” over her tenure, which includes “advancing unprecedented transparency and restoring integrity in the intelligence community.”

During her tenure as director of national intelligence, Gabbard initiated a restructuring of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence called “ODNI 2.0,” in which she sought to right-size the intelligence community under the belief that the office had become bloated.

Gabbard also launched initiatives aimed at “eliminating politicization and weaponization within the intelligence community.” She dismissed, reassigned, or revoked security clearances from individuals in the intelligence community she believed were responsible for politicizing intelligence.

The director also released critical information on the intelligence community’s role in creating the Russian-collusion narrative in the lead-up to and aftermath of the 2016 election of Trump.

Nevertheless, Gabbard claims “there is still important work to be done” and that she is “fully committed to ensuring a smooth and thorough transition over the coming weeks.”

Gabbard earned her Cabinet position after a political conversion.

The once 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful became a supporter of Trump over the course of the 2024 election cycle.

During the 2024 campaign, she became one of Trump’s closest advisers on how to combat former Vice President Kamala Harris because of Gabbard’s previous success debating Harris in 2020.

Gabbard’s departure comes at a critical juncture for the Trump administration.

Seen as one of the voices for foreign policy restraint in the administration, she has led intelligence-gathering efforts over the course of the United States’ war with Iran.

As the war in the Middle East persists, the Trump administration is also considering its next moves with respect to Cuba.

Bradley Devlin

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