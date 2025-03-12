Fatal Crash – Highway 216 – Wasco County

Wasco County, Ore. 12 Mar 2025- On Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at 1:43 p.m., Oregon State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 216, near milepost 23, in Wasco County.

The preliminary investigation indicated a westbound Ford F150, operated by Samuel Timothy Crafard (72) of Maupin, left the roadway into the westbound ditch, struck a culvert, and flipped onto its roof.

The operator of the Ford (Crafard) was declared deceased at the scene.

A passenger of the Ford, Carol Ann Workman (78) of Maupin, suffered reported minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital.



The highway was impacted for approximately three hours during the on-scene investigation.

OSP was assisted by the Juniper Flat Rural Fire District, Wasco County Sheriff’s Office, and ODOT.

