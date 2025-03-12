US Forest Service to release spring weekend hiking permits for Dog Mountain

HOOD RIVER, Ore. (March 11, 2025) —The USFS Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area (CRGNSA) will release Dog Mountain Trail System permits on March 15, 2025 at www.recreation.gov. Permits will be required on weekends from April 26 through June 15 (Saturday and Sunday only) and Monday, May 26 (Memorial Day). Permits will be available online starting March 15; additional batches of permits will be released four days prior to each permit date 10 a.m. EDT (7 a.m. PDT).

This permit system was put in place in 2018 to ensure public safety near the Dog Mountain Trailhead during peak wildflower season. The trailhead parking lot reaches full capacity early on weekends, causing visitors to park and walk along State Route 14 (SR-14) to access the trail system. The road’s high-speed traffic, narrow shoulders, and limited site distances make it unsafe for pedestrian traffic and create a serious public safety concern.

Ride the shuttle from Stevenson. A permit is included when visitors take the free Dog Mountain shuttle to/from the Skamania Fairgrounds in Stevenson. Seats are available on a first come, first served basis. Each permit is good for one individual on the day it is issued. The shuttle runs about every half hour from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on weekends and Memorial Day. Additional information about shuttle operations can be found at https://www.ridecatbus.org/dog-mountain-shuttle/.

Reserve a permit online. Anyone using the parking lot at the Dog Mountain Trailhead will need to reserve one permit for each vehicle—not per person—at www.recreation.gov. There is a $2.00 non-refundable administrative fee. The permit is only valid for the date reserved and does not guarantee a parking space at Dog Mountain Trailhead.

Day Use Fee: Those using the parking area must also pay $5/Day/Vehicle. Annual passes such as the Northwest Forest Pass and other interagency senior, military, and Every Kid in a Park passes will continue to be accepted as alternate forms of payment.

