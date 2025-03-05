These US cities could see surge in disease-spreading pests this spring

Deviations from normal weather patterns are putting several regions at risk for an uptick of disease-spreading pests as winter turns to spring, according to a new analysis.

A surge in disease-spreading pests like ticks, mosquitoes, cockroaches and rodents is expected in regions that experienced especially warm or wet winters this season, according to the National Pest Management Association’s biannual Public Health Pest Index.

Boston: “Brutal” snowstorms and cold snaps pushed rodents indoors in search of warmth and food sources. In addition, a forecasted warmer start to spring could give ticks a jumpstart to the season.

Cleveland: “Mild, soggy conditions” during the winter could allow for pest populations like cockroaches and ticks to flourish as temperatures rise.

Denver: “A frigid and snow-packed” start to the season will likely drive house mice into homes and businesses, while white-footed mice activity inside structures could increase in rural areas.

Grand Rapids, Michigan: “Record-breaking” snowfall is expected to drive rats and mice indoors, and heavy rain forecasted for the area could lead to a rise in tick populations as temperatures rise.

Louisville, Kentucky: Rats and mice are expected to enter structures due to extreme cold and historic snowfall. Tick activity may also begin earlier than usual due to a warm spring.

New Orleans: Historic snowfall in the region sent rats and cockroaches into homes, and mosquitoes are expected to make a “fierce comeback” as temperatures climb.

Salt Lake City: Winter conditions could send house mice and white-footed mice indoors.

San Antonio: “Record-breaking warmth” during the winter allowed mosquitoes, cockroaches and ticks to stay active, and a “pest boom” is expected come spring — with a surge in bites, infestations and pest-related health concerns forecasted.

Seattle: A warm, dry start to winter could lead to an increase in rodent and cockroach activity indoors, and an increase in tick populations could occur with the spring rains.

Washington, D.C.: A “rollercoaster” winter that started unusually warm and ended in heavy snowfall has made rodent activity climb significantly in the nation’s capital, the report states. Tick populations could surge if spring arrives early.

Florida: The group has issued a statewide warning for Florida, pointing to its humid climate that allows disease-carrying pests to thrive year-round. Although the winter brought dry, cool conditions, a surge is expected this spring as rising temperatures and humidity create ideal breeding conditions.