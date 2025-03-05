Look out, here comes the spider-plane

While it can’t spin a web any size, the spider-plane was particularly adept at getting delayed for multiple hours.

As People reports, an Iberian Airlines aircraft had its day disrupted after a spider bit the pilot during a flight from Düsseldorf to Madrid.

The uninvited guest, which was thought to have made its way onto the plane during a layover stop in Morocco, could’ve posed a particularly dangerous threat, as the pilot was reportedly allergic to spiders. Fortunately, the pilot was successfully treated upon landing and continued their schedule unimpeded.

The plane, however, wasn’t as lucky and had to be fumigated, causing a three-hour delay.